Other foot

Believe it or not, I said a little prayer for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. I didn’t want to, but I did. Because they don’t realize that they are being used, and they won’t realize it for a while. But when they do, they will find the shoe on the other foot.

Afraid of people

I ask you people to consider something: Why do you believe the leaders of the so-called “free world” are so eager to denounce Donald Trump? Well, it’s simple. They are afraid of their own people. And they should be! They’ve abused their own people. Look at the millions of dollars we have sent to help the poor that never got to the poor. Think about it.

Down the tubes

So in 2018, protestors took over the Senate building during the Kavanaugh hearing and they also invaded the state capitol in Wisconsin, and that was OK. They said, “That’s what democracy looks like!” But when the other side does the same thing, the Dems and Libs are screaming that it’s “insurrection” and everything else. You can’t have it both ways. One side cannot say it’s OK to do something and then vilify the other side. This nation is going down the tubes.

Loss of power

Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz both have visions of being president. The problem they both have is they have hitched their wagons to extremists who in my estimation have no money to support them in a political race. They need corporate money and big businesses, and these two have stepped away from this mess. Hawley, Cruz and Donald Trump are all headed down a one-way path to loss of power.

Crazy meets crazier

As for Nancy Pelosi wanting to impeach Donald Trump, she needs to get over it. She’s just as crazy as he is — or crazier. She’s power-hungry, she’s hateful, and I think she’s gone senile. If they impeach him, it will do nothing but throw gas on a fire.

United we fall

If the United States falls, so goes the rest of the world — even China, because we are their biggest consumers.

Elites are scared

I don’t think it’s that people hate Trump so much, but the powerful elites in Washington are scared witless of him. Research the plan called “The Great Reset.”