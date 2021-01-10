A great one
I think we lost a wonderful person when Loah Stallard passed away. Dr. Stuber gave her a befitting memorial. She was a great lady.
Change of outfit
I guess the Trump supporters should have worn Black Lives Matter T-shirts at the Capitol. Then none of this would even be talked about.
Pleased with story
I was pleased to read the story about Kim Dragoo’s experience at the Capitol. Her story shines more light on the event.
Disappearing act
This is in response to the social media sites locking down Trump’s accounts. There’s a scene in the movie “Mommy Dearest” where Joan Crawford’s character is taking pictures out of the frames, ripping her ex-boyfriend out of the photos, and then putting them back in the frames. Her little girl sees the torn photos and says, “If mommy doesn’t like you, she can make you disappear.” That’s exactly what’s happening with these big tech companies and social media accounts; if they don’t like your comments, they can make you disappear.
Get used to it
I see the PC Police are at it again. President Trump is barred from social media, and Sen. Hawley’s publisher has dropped his book. Get used to it, America. Another right under the Constitution has been stripped away. Hitler, Stalin, Mao — they would all be so proud of the left socialist Democrats.
Chasing FOX
One of the first things the Democrats will try to do is get rid of FOX News, because they are the only ones telling us the whole truth.
Stand strong
Still don’t believe in persecution, huh? Well, I have just one thing to say to Josh Hawley: Stand strong, young man.
Beer Belly Putsch
Republicans tolerated Donald Trump’s Twitter outbursts and disdain for the norms of democracy and civility because he delivered the things they wanted: conservative Supreme Court justices and tax cuts. The question they had to ask themselves, during MAGA’S Beer Belly Putsch in Washington, was whether it was all worth it.
Box of chocolates
As Forrest Gump said, “And just like that, Democrats like law enforcement.”
Hitler was a fascist, Mao & Stalin communist. Let’s get this straight, you cannot yell fire in a theaters. Hawley and Trumplestiltskin incited the riot with blatant lies. Sixty trips to court, two to the Supreme, mendacity is one of Trumplestiltskin’s traits, he will be impeached and relegated to his own world of AM radio and sketchy cable channels. Only his cult which has been exposed believe the orange lying coward,
