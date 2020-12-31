A pill for that

When Joe Biden is asked questions, he doesn’t answer them. He just walks off. We need to get used to it, because the Democrats are going to do that and hide everything from us, so we won’t know what they’re doing. Have you people caught onto it yet, or are you still taking stupid pills?

Supply, demand

It just dawned on me why everyone was hoarding toilet paper when the pandemic hit. They saw people standing in lines in socialist Venezuela trying to get toilet paper, and they see our country turning socialist. So yeah, they’re worried there’s not going to be any toilet paper.

Mask moves

I saw somebody had said Harrison County stopped doing their mask mandate and they wished other counties would do the same. Well, Harrison County are the stupid ones here, because the masks do help. They keep you from getting it from me, and keep me from getting it from you.

Real polluters

Why is it that people always want to hamstring America when it comes to carbon? The United States’ carbon footprint was lower today than it was 10 or 15 years ago, yet China and India have increased two- and three-fold. Why don’t you go after the real polluters, instead of countries like the U.S., Germany and England who have already taken steps to reduce their carbon footprint?

Poll position

A recent News-Press ping poll asked “Who’s the bigger threat to the U.S.: China or Russia?” Just after the recent presidential election, a media research center poll found that 9.4% of Biden voters would not have voted for him — enough to change the outcome of the election — had they known about the Biden family corruption investigation, a story the New York Post published last October.

Pelosi factor

I find it very funny that the Associated Press is now blaming Trump’s hesitation on the relief bill delaying the aid payments. Did I hear anything about Pelosi delaying the bill since June? For six months she delayed it, so don’t talk like it’s Trump’s fault it had to wait another two days. Pelosi should be ashamed of herself. Trump was looking out for the American people, not her.