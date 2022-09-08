Biden’s speech did not address the real problems Americans are interested in. The high prices at the stores, gas prices, open borders and the drugs coming in that kill our young people. All he did was run down Trump and the Republican Party, trying to divide this country. How can anyone believe he is doing a better job than President Trump did?
Parking woes
Once again, the parents of students dismissed at Spring Garden Middle School feel compelled to park on Gooding, where it clearly states no parking or standing. It becomes one lane, and there’s no way those of us in the neighborhood can get in or out. Let’s give these people a hefty ticket before someone gets hurt.
What happened
Well, after listening to Uncle Joe’s threats, I guess I’m going to have to take my American flag down, put it in a time capsule, take it to an undisclosed location, and bury it deep, deep in the ground somewhere. Someday someone hundreds of years from now can come along and dig it up and wonder what happened? What happened to the fledgling country? There was a government by the people, for the people. What happened to this beacon of light for millions of people all over the earth? I guess they’ll just have to wonder.
What a loser
Whoever edits It’s your call is really one pathetic human being. His liberal thoughts add nothing to it. This is supposed to be where readers express their opinions and he steps in like he’s a fact-checker and know-it-all.
Don’t bite your friends
Is there an agency, state or local, that regulates the day cares in St. Joseph? I know of one that they’re having trouble with biting. The other children are getting bitten, and I don’t know if there’s any rules or regulations and who would you get in contact with to have them go check on this?
Editor’s note: You could try the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s child care compliance officer at 573-751-2450. We also would suggest that you try talking to the director of this particular facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.