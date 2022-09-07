To those who like to just repeat what they’ve heard, who just want to run their mouth about unknown facts like “corporation collections were given a break by Trump.” But by the CBO, corporate tax collection from 2017 to 2021 increased by 25%, and a report from the IRS shows that the tax reform laws actually benefited those who made under $200,000 on income tax returns. So please quit parroting what you hear and do the diligence to look up the facts.
Calling names
President Biden thinks he’s making brownie points with the American people by calling the Republicans names and all the bad things he’s saying about them. I got news for him: That only makes him look more like an idiot.
Ask for help
At least once a week, I get a phone call or a letter from another city or state Police Department requesting assistance. Maybe St. Joe Police Department should return the favor and start asking other cities for help.
Page six
President Biden, an excellent president, gives a major primetime speech on the threats to democracy posed by Republicans. And what does the News-Press do? It buries that story the next morning on page 6. What else do we expect from this conservative newspaper?
Tearing it down
I can’t believe how dumb St. Joseph is. You have torn down some beautiful old stuff that other cities have capitalized on. Not St. Joe. That double-decker bridge was the best thing ever for St. Joe, and now you’re going to tear it down. What are you going to do when the Missouri River goes on a high water rampage?
Call everyone out
I just finished Mr. Watson’s article in the Friday News-Press and his calling out of the MAGA people for doing things like printing the addresses of people they don’t like is correct. But his credibility fails when he fails to call out his side for printing things like the addresses of Supreme Court justices they don’t agree with. When he fails to call out both sides, it shows it’s not the action he’s against, but who’s making it.
Pushing boundaries
Whether it is parents dealing with their children, migrants or politicians, if there is no accountability, then they continue to push the boundaries of bad behavior and each time it gets worse.
(2) comments
Calling names…this situation with the MAGAs is like when Hillary called people deplorables. They all assumed she was talking about them. They’re too ignorant to know what she really said.
WASHINGTON — The challenge to a peaceful transfer of power after President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election has worsened “an extremely adverse environment” for the U.S. military, according to an open letter signed by several top generals and former defense secretaries.
The letter does not mention Trump by name. But in 16 points on the principles that are supposed to define civil-military relations, the signatories issued a thinly veiled indictment of Trump and the legions of his followers who called on the military to support his false claim that the election was stolen from him.
“Military officers swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution, not an oath of fealty to an individual or to an office,” the bipartisan group wrote, adding later, “It is the responsibility of senior military and civilian leaders to ensure that any order they receive from the president is legal.”
