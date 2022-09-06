I have a wandering thought here. Why is the White House called the White House? Is it because it’s white, or is it because it was run by a bunch of white men? Just wondering.
Not so neat
You gotta laugh about this one response to Donnie accusing the FBI of making him look like a slob. I said, well, they didn’t have to work very hard at it because all he’s gotta do is look in the mirror.
Great story
A big shoutout to the Central staff and Horizon Cycling for replacing the stolen bike. What an uplifting story. Thank you.
Someone to blame
Do you not have a proofreader or an editor? And then you wonder why people don’t want to come to St. Joe.
Hating winners
If America no longer likes winners, then we’re doomed. And I think that’s the way we’re headed, because Trump’s a winner, and nobody likes him.
Who’s problem?
Regarding the proposals for I-229, St. Joseph should realize that every one of these proposals is something less than we have now. Their top priority is simply to tear down the double-decker 229 artery. That artery allows commerce to go from the north side of St. Joe to the south side of St. Joe and back. So all they really want to do is avoid the maintenance costs of the double-decker. But that’s not our problem. That is their problem. Everything they’re proposing is something less than what we have now. St. Joe should keep the I-229 bridge and tell MoDOT to simply go ahead and fix it.
Commander
After watching Biden rant the other night, it’s obvious the man is insane. And the truly horrifying thing is he’s in charge of the military.
We’ll see
You know what I think about this police tax? I think it’s intended not to support business. I think people are going to say, oh, I’m not going to buy anything. That’s going to hurt the economy, a lot in my opinion. That’s the way I see it. I’m just a 22 year old, you know, whatever. We’ll see how your city goes.
