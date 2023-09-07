State
New numbers from the Treasury Department show the national debt jumped from $32.332 trillion on June 30th to $32.608 trillion on July 31st, marking an increase of more than $276 billion in a month.
The federal deficit is projected to roughly double this year, as bigger interest
payments and lower tax receipts widen the nation’s spending imbalance.The deficit dropped by the greatest amount ever in 2022, falling from close to $3 trillion to $1 trillion. But rather than continue to fall to its pre-pandemic levels, the deficit then shot upward. Projections are that it will probably rise to about $2 trillion for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
What happened to Biden's scheme to reduce the budget deficit? Maybe he dropped it while saving the Grand Canyon.
Funny. I don’t remember you questioning this when Trump said that he would eliminate the debt entirely, not just reduce the deficit. Interesting how deficit spending and increased debt is only a problem for Republicans when a Democrat is in office.
WrongWinger What are the Do-Nothing Republicans doing to help? Nothing. You want to put down Biden with your hate, but you have no solutions. You just follow Trumputin`s lies, hate and his pushes for violence and see where it gets you. You also need to take responsibility for the $6.7 trillion Trumputin added to the debt or that doesn`t matter to you. It only when the Democrats do it. You are such a hypocritical snowflake.
CNN, Thu September 7, 2023...Record low share of Americans say Biden inspires confidence. Views of Biden’s performance in office and on where the country stands are deeply negative in the new poll. His job approval rating stands at just 39%, and 58% say that his policies have made economic conditions in the US worse, up 8 points since last fall. Seventy percent say things in the country are going badly, a persistent negativity that has held for much of Biden’s time in office.
Perceptions of Biden personally are also broadly negative, with 58% saying they have an unfavorable impression of him. Fewer than half of Americans, 45%, say that Biden cares about people like them, with only 33% describing him as someone they’re proud to have as president. A smaller share of the public than ever now says that Biden inspires confidence (28%, down 7 percentage points from March) or that he has the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president (26%, down 6 points from March), with those declines driven largely by Democrats and independents.
And he’s still fabulously better than the loser you voted for.
he Biden admin will be telling Americans to get yet another covid-19 booster shot in the coming weeks, despite past vaccines and boosters not protecting people from the virus.
How many times are people going to fall for this?
They are protecting people. Cmon.
Oh yeah - last year's covid booster came close to killing me. Day after injection I ended up in cardiac arrest and was admitted directly to cardiac intensive care for 4 days that required a life saving procedure. You call that protection? It's a hoax! Thankfully people are slowly wising up and refusing to risk their lives.
I call your story a hoax. No doctor has definitively told you that the vaccine cause any heart issues. And even if true, your anecdote doesn’t mean that the vaccines aren’t protecting people from the virus.
Wanna explain why my cardiologists warned me to never get any more covid boosters? I had just received a clean bill of health with no issues from my physican the day I received the injection. Then two days later end up in cardiac arrest. But go ahead and be a little sheep and get yours! Baaaa...
Will this be another day of futility for Marty? Cmon Marty, prove me wrong that Trump called vets “losers” and “suckers.”
Shucks, Spanky, I have no duty to stand in the way of a hate-drunk liberal so seemingly he!!bent on making an even bigger fool of himself than he already has
Like I said, you can absolutely prove me wrong. I look forward to it.
Well it does take the stupidity of suckers like aj to fall for false information. It’s the word of reporters relaying what unnamed people have said with absolutely no proof whatsoever. Anything that disparages Trump no matter even if it's false is used to take the focus off the failure of the Biden administration. aj is a loser just like the Chiefs! [lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]
Cmon. Marty said the guy said “it sounded like something Trump would say” and the proceeded to provide an article that didn’t make that claim at all. Goldberg stands by his reporting, I stand by my statement.
I’ll apologize if I’m proven wrong.
“I have no duty…” = “I can’t find the info I claimed to know about, so I’m gonna take a parting shot and not post here for a few days.”
WrightWinger that's a perfect description of aj - "hate-drunk liberal"! Love it![thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
What’s the word you like to use…? Oh yeah. Lapdog. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Me repeating trumps quotes is hate?
Awe gee - aj is getting cranky already today...[beam][crying]
What an ignorant rebuttal in defense of his false information. Find the source that directly proves Trump's actual quotes - you're using heresay to further your lies. Good luck - we'll be waiting!
The reporter said it happened at the time and has not changed from the story. Marty told us he recanted. That’d be the easier proof to provide. That hasn’t happened. Marty’s proof apparently is “trust me bro.”
Anonymous source reporting??? You are so pathetic and gullible. Bolton, Trump's NSA said that he had NEVER heard Trump disparaging fallen soliders. That's concrete evidence vs your anonymous sources.
GO CHIEFS!
I saw this morning in front of the old K-Mart on the Belt, the big old redneck Trump flags you put in the back of your pickup for sale...but I didn't see any buyers. I'm sure some will sell to the cult members.
Now, I had the integrity to say that I’ll apologize if I’m proven wrong. And I stand by that. Will Marty?
No need to apologize...and of course Marty never would.
Marty’s article. Show me where it says what Marty says it says….
On Sunday, Atlantic Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg admitted the White House’s account that President Trump’s trip to a cemetery of fallen World War I soldiers in France in 2018 was modified due to bad weather is probably accurate.
“I’m sure all of those things are true,” Goldberg told CNN in an interview on Friday when asked to respond to evidence a story he published saying otherwise is false.
In the story published in The Atlantic on Thursday, Goldberg asserted that multiple senior White House staffers heard President Trump express a desire to cancel his visit to the cemetery because “It’s filled with losers.”
“When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed the rain for the last-minute decision, saying ‘the helicopter couldn’t fly’ and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true. Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead,” Goldberg wrote, citing only anonymous sources.
Despite conceding that the cancellation due to weather might be true, Goldberg stood by his story about President Trump’s trip to the cemetery, claiming that “the public’s interest in meeting this information outweigh the ambiguities or the difficulties of anonymous sourcing” and that he will “be continuing to make that effort to move this material directly onto the record.”
While others have claimed to “confirm” the report with more anonymous sources, The Atlantic has published false stories before, which raises more questions about the legitimacy of a report given by unknown people.
President Trump denied the claims by Goldberg and his anonymous sources, saying that other people on the trip such as the Secret Service and Gen. Keith Kellogg can “refute” the allegations.
“I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more. So I just think it’s a horrible, horrible thing,” he told reporters as he deplaned from Air Force One. “We made a great evening into, frankly, a very sad evening, when I see a statement like that. No animal, nobody — what animal would say such a thing?”
The White House also denounced the piece in The Atlantic, calling it “patently false” and “offensive fiction.”
“This report is patently false. President Trump holds the military in the highest regard. He’s demonstrated his commitment to them at every turn: delivering on his promise to give our troops a much-needed pay raise, increasing military spending, signing critical veterans reforms, and supporting military spouses. These nameless anecdotes have no basis in fact and are offensive fiction,” said White House strategic communications director Alyssa Farah.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book, released earlier in the year to criticize Trump, corroborated the White House account that the trip to the cemetery was canceled for the president’s safety over bad weather and response time if the need to leave France unexpectedly arose.
“Marine One’s crew was saying that bad visibility could make it imprudent to chopper to the cemetery. The ceiling was not too low for Marines to fly in combat, but flying POTUS was obviously something very different. If a motorcade was necessary, it could take between ninety and a hundred and twenty minutes each way, along roads that were not exactly freeways, posing an unacceptable risk that we could not get the President out of France quickly enough in case of an emergency,” Bolton wrote.
“It was a straightforward decision to cancel the visit but very hard for a Marine like Kelly to recommend, having originally been the one to suggest Belleau Wood… Trump agreed, and it was decided that others would drive to the cemetery instead.”
Despite claims by CNN that the alleged conversation about the cancellation could’ve occurred after Bolton left, Bolton confirmed the account from his book in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, saying he had never heard President Trump disparage fallen soldiers.
“I didn’t hear that,” Bolton told The New York Times. “I’m not saying he didn’t say them later in the day or another time, but I was there for that discussion
That was from 2020. It was 2022 when Goldberg laughingly admitted his Atlantic article was a totally made-up hit piece on Trump, especially the "suckers" and "losers" comment he included because he "thought it sounded like something Trump would say."
This is the article you provided.
He called vets “losers” and “suckers.” Your pearl clutching over the mask thing is silly, people.
Did you even read the article you provided? Because it doesn’t seem like you did.
I stand by the statement. Prove me wrong and I’ll gladly apologize.
Wanna try again Marty?
Try what again? The report you regard as factual was proven to be a lie by a "high ranking official" (NSA John Bolton) who was actually in the company of President Trump at the dedication events. That aside, author Goldberg last year admitted the derogatory quote he attributed to Trump was made up for the article because he "thought it was something Trump might say." Now, you, aj, can keep on believing and promulgating these untruths, certainly within your First Amendment rights to do so. But, that speaks to your standards of truth and honesty, not mine.
That’s not what the article you posted said. Try again Marty.
You are quite right about that, aj. The September 2020 Federalist article did indeed fail to predict that in 2022 Goldberg would laughingly admit his calumny published in the Atlantic was a total fabrication, especially the "losers" and "suckers" comment he attributed to Trump because he "thought it was something Trump would say."
Wrongwinger The Political Insider is Questionable based on Extreme Right-Wing Bias, promotion of conspiracy theories, a lack of transparency, and numerous failed fact checks. The website does not distinguish between opinion and news pieces, which can be misleading. Further, each original news story features extremely right biased commentary from their authors. In general, this website features extremely biased conservative opinions that serve as a propaganda outlet for the Republican Party. Lastly, they are also listed on Politifact’s fake news list.
You liberals have to be the most naïve creatures ever put on this Earth. The Political Insider article contains quotes from 21 actual living breathing people who were present with President Trump at the dedication events. Contrast that with the four ANONYMOUS SOURCES quoted by Goldberg in his story, a story which in the end turned out to be a fable totally concocted by the author. But, a story you will continue to believe and post excerpts from just as if it were true. Lord have mercy on the stupid, the Democrat Party depends on them.
aj better give it up...you're not gonna be able to weasle out of this major lie! Wrightwinger has proved you wrong not just once but THREE times! And look at all your little minions following you in lock step being deceived too! Wrightwinger sticks with facts and he has the resources to back them up.
aj and his little lapdogs are the laughingstock of this forum. Thank you Wrightwinger for always presenting the TRUTH to us readers on IYC - Kuddos!
Prove it, Marty. Provide a citation for the quote you claim Goldberg made.
Guest, what were you saying about lapdogs? Marty hasn’t proven anything. At all. He keeps providing the same information. You should read the articles he presents. Read them slowly. Move your lips if it helps. Hahahahahaha.
Trump called vets “losers” and “suckers.”
Prove me wrong and I’ll apologize.
WrightWinger if you want some facts about Trumputin read this article www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/09/trump-americans-who-died-at-war-are-losers-and-suckers/615997/
See: https://thepoliticalinsider.com/atlantic-editor-admits-main-point-of-trump-hit-piece-could-be-wrong-21-officials-go-on-the-record-to-refute-story/
Where did Goldberg admit he was wrong?
