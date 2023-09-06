I just wanted to express my displeasure with the county commissioners encouraging sprawl. I’m out here at the North Shoppes. This is no different than any other town somewhere this size, or any suburb, or any place in America. I can’t imagine what they’re thinking, just being willing to give away open space and create more sprawl rather than wisely, thoughtfully trying to encourage development in areas that are already developed.
I read in the paper that they raised the assessments on homes in Buchanan County. Well, I would like to know if Buchanan County’s going to honor Bill 190 that was passed in the Missouri Senate.
On the north side of Phil Welch Stadium and Bode Ice Arena, it is a jungle there. Why doesn’t the city get in there and cut that, spray that, and manicure it to make it look cosmetically better than the Amazon jungle?
Nikki Haley says the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country. Some of those people don’t even know where they’re at or what they’re doing.
I hope when it comes time for presidential elections, the senior citizens of the United States would stop and think, who would our allies think has the most character out of all the candidates? That’s how you should vote.
Biden wanted to forgive student loans. And guess what? Republicans weren’t for it. When Trump was in office, he gave the very rich a big tax cut. Republicans were all for that. When I was young, my dad always said, the Republicans are for the rich and the Democrats are for the poor and middle class. He was right.
(37) comments
They say Covid is emerging again. Imagine if you will...a virus so smart it attacks every four years during presidential elections.
Imagine being so dumb you think it ever went away.
Imagine being so dumb as to believe one even existed.
If you are a Trump hater, Biden lover, Independent, liberal, conservative you should be really pissed off that the president walked out of a Medal of Honor ceremony before it was over. That is an insult to every woman or man who is serving or has served in the military. The man has no shame whatsoever. I truly believe he has no respect for service people at all.
Thank you Capt Taylor for your dedication and service to our country, sorry you had to receive your medal from a five time draft dodger.
He served his country his entire adult life in Office and a son that served militarily with honors. How many deferments did heel spurs draft dodging Trump and his daddy buy and how many Trump sons served anyone but themselves?
It was planned to avoid close proximity to others in attendance in case he was carrying covid which his wife has and why he was masked. The soldier received his award from the president. His son Beau Biden who was awarded the Bronze Star for his service would tell you he has more respect for people in the service than the coward Trump family. The shameless Trump family should all receive a NO Shame Medal.
My God but you’re a gullible sheep. He took the dang mask off before he put the medal on! Your Trump hatred is really obnoxious. Especially when you continue to support a man who isn’t even leading America! The only thing I can say is his band of communists will destroy you too. That is unless the Covid shots get you first.
Yeah, Biden should’ve done what the great President Trump did when honoring veterans by not showing up because of rain and calling them losers and suckers. That’d show the libs.
The incident you cite never happened, you know, and you should welcome this opportunity to correct your comment. This myth, for lack of a better description, was created by Jeffrey Goldberg in an article he wrote for the September 2020 issue of "The Atlantic" magazine, a publication owned by liberal activist Lorene Jobs. The lie was often used during the presidential campaign to disparage President Trump even though he denied ever saying it and no one was found who said they heard him use the words, Last year, in a public interview, Goldberg admitted he made the whole thing up. When asked why he did it, he said, words to the effect, that "he just thought it was something Trump would say." I know aj and other IYC readers will welcome knowing he truth about this issue.
Haters don’t care about the truth. That is until it bites them in arse.
Like Trump calling McCain ( a war hero) - a loser/sucker...he likes winners who don't get caught.
Wow! aj got caught in a lie so doen't respond with an apology but Content like the ever faithful lapdog becomes his mouthpiece. However Content's, aj's lapdog response diverts from the truth. How sweet it is!
No lie. I stand by the statement. Prove me wrong and I’ll apologize.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/07/atlantic-editor-concedes-central-claim-of-trump-hit-piece-could-be-wrong/
“Despite conceding that the cancellation due to weather might be true, Jeffrey Goldberg stood by his story about President Trump’s trip to the cemetery“
Right from that article. Did you even read it??
I saw that. Biden is pathetic.
For all you Biden supporters. Go look up the House Forgien affairs committee round table talk with Gold Star families. The family's talking are just plain American citizen. I don't expect any comments from any one here. Because every thing said is down grading President Biden.
What do Gold Star families think of the disrespectful former failed, twice impeached, lying insurrectionist who now has 4 indictments in different jurisdictions with 91 charges against him? He showed no respect for Gold Star families...as he shows no respect for anything.
They are all bogus charges and if you had any intelligence whatsoever, you’d know that. Insurrectionist? Please tell us why he was never charged with that? Because it never happened. It was a coup by the Democrats.
How would Trump have stopped a suicide bomber?
Good grief, the “Proud Boys” sure lose their pride when they’re being sentenced. They all break down crying begging the court for mercy. Here’s an idea: don’t commit sedition.
[crying][thumbup]
You think it’s funny that a man who wasn’t even in DC was sentenced to 22 years? Wow! You’re really low.
Trump, accused of committing 91 different crimes, is still far and away leading the polls to be the GOP nominee.
So the question remains; is there some action her could do that would finally disqualify him from receiving your vote? Y’all know who this question is aimed at. Y’all read this page every day even if you don’t comment. Do any of you have the guts to not raise your hand like the candidates in the debate did?
Amendment 14 is gaining speed. If Trump could not run then the non-indicted candidates could start a campaign without having to be afraid of the boogeyman/bully attacking them. What cowards the GOP holds.
They can’t use Amendment 14. Read it.
He was right. Pay your own college debt.
Trumputin gave more money to the rich than Biden is giving toward college debt and you're okay with that. Let's just make the rich richer that's why prices are high, rich peoples Greed! Because Do-Nothing Republicans let them get away with it. Munchkin3 you are an uneducated moron.
When you call someone a uneducated moron. Now I don't know either one of you. But I will say before you make and negative comments about anyone. Maybe you should go look in a mirror. Comments like that shows your true character.
When you get your education from Fox Entertainment you Are an uneducated Moron..
harrah where do you get your facts? IRS data proves Trump tax cuts benefited middle, working-class Americans most. That means most middle-income and working-class earners enjoyed a tax cut that was at least double the size of tax cuts received by households earning $1 million or more.
Hmmm...wonder who the uneducated moron is???
Never said it didn`t benefit the middle class. The tax reform passed in December 2017 included tax cuts for corporations as well as individuals – but while the benefits for business were permanent, the individual taxpayer cuts will expire by 2027. If Congress does nothing to extend them, the top 1% will at that point receive roughly 83% of the tax cut benefits, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.
harrah presents truth and facts like educated people do.
Well, you’d be near the top of any list of uneducated morons, guest.
Awe aj your flattery is so special to me [lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]
Prices are high because your idol and addle minded O’bidon has a war on fossil fuels.
