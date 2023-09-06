This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder It's Your Call

Don’t know what they’re thinking

I just wanted to express my displeasure with the county commissioners encouraging sprawl. I’m out here at the North Shoppes. This is no different than any other town somewhere this size, or any suburb, or any place in America. I can’t imagine what they’re thinking, just being willing to give away open space and create more sprawl rather than wisely, thoughtfully trying to encourage development in areas that are already developed.

Tags

(37) comments

guest1904

They say Covid is emerging again. Imagine if you will...a virus so smart it attacks every four years during presidential elections.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Imagine being so dumb you think it ever went away.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

Imagine being so dumb as to believe one even existed.

Report Add Reply
guest1904

If you are a Trump hater, Biden lover, Independent, liberal, conservative you should be really pissed off that the president walked out of a Medal of Honor ceremony before it was over. That is an insult to every woman or man who is serving or has served in the military. The man has no shame whatsoever. I truly believe he has no respect for service people at all.

Report Add Reply
guest1904

Thank you Capt Taylor for your dedication and service to our country, sorry you had to receive your medal from a five time draft dodger.

Report Add Reply
Content

He served his country his entire adult life in Office and a son that served militarily with honors. How many deferments did heel spurs draft dodging Trump and his daddy buy and how many Trump sons served anyone but themselves?

Report Add Reply
Content

It was planned to avoid close proximity to others in attendance in case he was carrying covid which his wife has and why he was masked. The soldier received his award from the president. His son Beau Biden who was awarded the Bronze Star for his service would tell you he has more respect for people in the service than the coward Trump family. The shameless Trump family should all receive a NO Shame Medal.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

My God but you’re a gullible sheep. He took the dang mask off before he put the medal on! Your Trump hatred is really obnoxious. Especially when you continue to support a man who isn’t even leading America! The only thing I can say is his band of communists will destroy you too. That is unless the Covid shots get you first.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Yeah, Biden should’ve done what the great President Trump did when honoring veterans by not showing up because of rain and calling them losers and suckers. That’d show the libs.

Report Add Reply
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

The incident you cite never happened, you know, and you should welcome this opportunity to correct your comment. This myth, for lack of a better description, was created by Jeffrey Goldberg in an article he wrote for the September 2020 issue of "The Atlantic" magazine, a publication owned by liberal activist Lorene Jobs. The lie was often used during the presidential campaign to disparage President Trump even though he denied ever saying it and no one was found who said they heard him use the words, Last year, in a public interview, Goldberg admitted he made the whole thing up. When asked why he did it, he said, words to the effect, that "he just thought it was something Trump would say." I know aj and other IYC readers will welcome knowing he truth about this issue.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

Haters don’t care about the truth. That is until it bites them in arse.

Report
Content

Like Trump calling McCain ( a war hero) - a loser/sucker...he likes winners who don't get caught.

Report Add Reply
guest1904

Wow! aj got caught in a lie so doen't respond with an apology but Content like the ever faithful lapdog becomes his mouthpiece. However Content's, aj's lapdog response diverts from the truth. How sweet it is!

Report
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

No lie. I stand by the statement. Prove me wrong and I’ll apologize.

Report
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/07/atlantic-editor-concedes-central-claim-of-trump-hit-piece-could-be-wrong/

Report
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“Despite conceding that the cancellation due to weather might be true, Jeffrey Goldberg stood by his story about President Trump’s trip to the cemetery“

Right from that article. Did you even read it??

Report
Munchkin3

I saw that. Biden is pathetic.

Report Add Reply
jdw64485

For all you Biden supporters. Go look up the House Forgien affairs committee round table talk with Gold Star families. The family's talking are just plain American citizen. I don't expect any comments from any one here. Because every thing said is down grading President Biden.

Report Add Reply
Content

What do Gold Star families think of the disrespectful former failed, twice impeached, lying insurrectionist who now has 4 indictments in different jurisdictions with 91 charges against him? He showed no respect for Gold Star families...as he shows no respect for anything.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

They are all bogus charges and if you had any intelligence whatsoever, you’d know that. Insurrectionist? Please tell us why he was never charged with that? Because it never happened. It was a coup by the Democrats.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

How would Trump have stopped a suicide bomber?

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Good grief, the “Proud Boys” sure lose their pride when they’re being sentenced. They all break down crying begging the court for mercy. Here’s an idea: don’t commit sedition.

Report Add Reply
Content

[crying][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

You think it’s funny that a man who wasn’t even in DC was sentenced to 22 years? Wow! You’re really low.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Trump, accused of committing 91 different crimes, is still far and away leading the polls to be the GOP nominee.

So the question remains; is there some action her could do that would finally disqualify him from receiving your vote? Y’all know who this question is aimed at. Y’all read this page every day even if you don’t comment. Do any of you have the guts to not raise your hand like the candidates in the debate did?

Report Add Reply
Content

Amendment 14 is gaining speed. If Trump could not run then the non-indicted candidates could start a campaign without having to be afraid of the boogeyman/bully attacking them. What cowards the GOP holds.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

They can’t use Amendment 14. Read it.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

He was right. Pay your own college debt.

Report Add Reply
harrah12860@gmail.com

Trumputin gave more money to the rich than Biden is giving toward college debt and you're okay with that. Let's just make the rich richer that's why prices are high, rich peoples Greed! Because Do-Nothing Republicans let them get away with it. Munchkin3 you are an uneducated moron.

Report Add Reply
jdw64485

When you call someone a uneducated moron. Now I don't know either one of you. But I will say before you make and negative comments about anyone. Maybe you should go look in a mirror. Comments like that shows your true character.

Report Add Reply
harrah12860@gmail.com

When you get your education from Fox Entertainment you Are an uneducated Moron..

Report
guest1904

harrah where do you get your facts? IRS data proves Trump tax cuts benefited middle, working-class Americans most. That means most middle-income and working-class earners enjoyed a tax cut that was at least double the size of tax cuts received by households earning $1 million or more.

Hmmm...wonder who the uneducated moron is???

Report Add Reply
harrah12860@gmail.com

Never said it didn`t benefit the middle class. The tax reform passed in December 2017 included tax cuts for corporations as well as individuals – but while the benefits for business were permanent, the individual taxpayer cuts will expire by 2027. If Congress does nothing to extend them, the top 1% will at that point receive roughly 83% of the tax cut benefits, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Report
Content

harrah presents truth and facts like educated people do.

Report
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Well, you’d be near the top of any list of uneducated morons, guest.

Report
guest1904

Awe aj your flattery is so special to me [lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]

Report
Munchkin3

Prices are high because your idol and addle minded O’bidon has a war on fossil fuels.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.