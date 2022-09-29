I wonder if Gov. Newsom considered a possible hurricane evacuation in 2035 after the electric car mandate. Oh, now I remember! We won’t have hurricanes in 2035 because we’ll be able to control the climate.
Almost laughable
I laughed at someone who said the insurrectionists were just there to encourage proper investigations into our elections. It looked like pretty vigorous encouragements. There were 60 court cases that found no fraud.
Reading and writing
It’s actually sad, but they said that there is a percentage of college students that graduate from college and can’t read their report card. They said that there was a percentage of high school students that graduate from high school and can’t even fill out a job application because they can’t read or write. How is that possible in this great country of ours? How can a student graduate from college or high school and not know how to read or write?
Save the overpass
I think it would be a huge, huge, huge mistake to tear down the 229 overpasses. Naturally they require upkeep just like anything else. I don’t know who would make that call, but they need their head examined. If they tear it down, it would be the worst thing St. Joe ever did.
Watching the truth
I watch MSNBC and CNN to get the truth about American politics.
Not much help
President Biden should do what Trump did during the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico. Throw paper towels at the people.
Wrong side of history
Regarding the right side of history, it’s ludicrous to compare today’s Republicans to those in the 19th century as well as the Democratic Party at that time. You don’t need a history book to see who today’s Republican Party is: the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, the Confederates, neo Nazis. That’s today’s Republican Party.
Sign on the car
I saw an older car a few days ago on the Belt Highway with words written on the back window: “It’s my body.” I would say once that baby is conceived in you, then that body does not belong to just you.
