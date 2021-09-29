Border chaos
King Biden has abdicated protection of the southern border. He’d let the entire Chinese army in if they showed up. He needs to be impeached — now.
Seeing double
What a double standard we have in this country. They say a woman’s body is her right if she wants an abortion, but not if she doesn’t want to get vaccinated. If that isn’t a double standard, then tell me what is.
Hands off
We wouldn’t have a government shutdown if Biden would stop spending money like it’s water. And if they’d keep their hands off Social Security. That’s our money, it is not the government’s.
History of debt
This is an established fact: 98% of our national debt predated the Biden administration. Most of that debt was from the Trump administration. Research it for yourself.
Read it later
The one thing that is glaringly obvious about this so-called stimulus package the Democrats are trying to push through is that Nancy Pelosi is using the same tactic they used with Obamacare. If you want to know what’s in it, you have to pass it to find out.
Sound of trumpets
You know me, I’m not afraid to go out on a limb. I will tell you this: What is going on in the world today smacks of Revelation.
Fix it up
Fix the double-decker bridge instead of building more. It costs a lot less money to fix a bridge than build a new one. They can’t even take care of what we have now. This City Council needs to get out.
Editor’s note: The city is not responsible for maintaining that bridge. It’s the Missouri Department of Transportation’s responsibility.
Milley debate
How can you say Gen. Milley probably prevented a nuclear war when no such orders were given in the first place? What if China actually was going to attack us, and Milley stopped that?
Governor’s words
It’s pretty funny that a New York governor who is a Democrat and pro-abortion is telling the unvaccinated they’re “not listening to God.”
Priorities
This is to “Ashamed.” If you think you’re upset now because of what’s happened with Biden and where this country is headed, you have your priorities all mixed up.
