Right side of history

Let’s get something straight once and for all. It was the Democrats who brought us the Ku Klux Klan. They also are the ones that imprisoned hundreds of thousands of minorities in World War II. And it was the Democrats who fought against the civil rights bill. It was a Republican who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and it was a Republican that fought and won the Civil War to free people from slavery. It wasn’t the Democrats, it was the Republicans who were always on the right side of history.

