Let’s get something straight once and for all. It was the Democrats who brought us the Ku Klux Klan. They also are the ones that imprisoned hundreds of thousands of minorities in World War II. And it was the Democrats who fought against the civil rights bill. It was a Republican who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and it was a Republican that fought and won the Civil War to free people from slavery. It wasn’t the Democrats, it was the Republicans who were always on the right side of history.
Public record
Why have you stopped publishing marriage license bursts and speeders and DWI’s and stuff like that? It must be a secret, because it sure hasn’t been in the paper.
Editor’s note: The News-Press still publishes circuit court and arrests records, but not municipal court records or marriage licenses.
Just like 1939
Joe Biden would have you believe that conservative Republicans are actually Nazis, but what he won’t tell you is liberal Democrats, if there’s actually such a thing as a liberal Democrat, just won’t admit they’re communists.
Lots of talk
I see on the news where he’s talking about doing something with these condemned houses, and these buildings falling in and these houses falling in. Well, first thing they need to do is ask themselves why? Second of all, wait. Every year I hear this. I heard this last year and I heard it the year before. They’re always going to do something with these houses, and they don’t do nothing. Everybody likes doing a lot of talking in this town, but nobody likes getting up and doing their job.
Turn the page
With everything else going on in the city, the country, the world, you would think a lot of these news stations, CNN, MSNBC, would cover something besides Jan. 6. Oh my God, that was almost two years ago. Look into something else. Do people actually watch this?
Hidden messages
Sometimes I think that the liberal media is putting out subliminal messages on their channels. It’s the only way I can think of that people could be so stupid as to believe the Democrats and Biden. They must be fed propaganda every day against the Republicans. Subliminal messages were banned many years ago because that’s what they were doing back then. Something to think about, don’t you think?
A magic man
We needed Donald Trump and his magic Sharpie to make the hurricane go off course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.