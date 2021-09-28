County raises?
I was reading about that $2,000 raise for the city, but how come the county is exempt from that? They were working at the same time.
Editor’s note: Buchanan County gets a separate $16 million in funding from the American Rescue Act. Allocation is up to the county government.
Border crisis
If Biden and Harris don’t do something about this surge at the border, we’re going to have more illegal immigrants in this country than American citizens. I’m getting tired of it; I know Texas has to be. Those two idiots in the White House are supposed to be running our country, but they’re running the country into our ground.
Tax time
Here it is again, the hypocrisy of the Democrats. Biden keeps saying, “Pay your fair share, pay what you owe.” But now it’s come out that Biden owes thousands and thousands in back taxes. How about you pay your share, Mr. President?
Cleanup time
Doesn’t the burning season for fall run the month of October? And doesn’t the free dumping at the landfill run for a week right before or during that? It would be nice if our editor could get this information for us and post it because usually we don’t know about it until after it’s over.
Editor’s note: Clean Sweep runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. Open burning is not until November.
All about me
I’m just trying to get someone to tell me why is it so important for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated to protect the already vaccinated? Can somebody answer that question?
Editor’s note: It reduces opportunities for the virus to mutate and become more lethal or contagious, which would impact everyone and make it harder to get back to normal. It also protects those who are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons.
Long march
I’d like to see our Missouri senators and congressmen and the governor comment on how these people from Haiti who don’t have a dime make it to the U.S. borders. Is someone financing them? And if so, why?
Editor’s note: The United Nations says most Haitians flew to Brazil or Chile for better opportunities years ago, then made the trek north when jobs dried up or they experienced discrimination. Desperate people are willing to walk a long way for what they see as a better life.
Stoplight needed
Are we ever going to get a four-way stop or traffic signal at the intersection of Woodbine and Cook? Since they built the school there it’s become unmanageable, and it’s blind if you’re coming out of the north.
