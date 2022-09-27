Then there’s quite a huge number of gun deaths every year, but right now there’s over 100,000 drug overdose deaths every year. And a lot of it, most of it, is fentanyl which is coming across the border that Biden has opened. When is he going to do something about that? Or is he just going to leave it and keep letting in terrorists and more drugs?
Different view
The caller who said President Biden uses big media corporations and has weaponized the FBI must think he’s living in Russia or still living during the Trump administration years. Big media tells the absolute truth, the FBI has been and always will be the guardian of American justice. Biden has not done anything that you stated. You should be ashamed of yourself for making these untrue statements. What you said is false.
A mind game
If you’re voting Republican this fall, no need to cast your ballot, you can simply think about it.
A decent man
If you wish for a statesman instead of Biden, you better thank God we have a decent man like Biden and not Trump — an ignorant fraud who thinks he can declassify documents just by thinking of them.
Pointless attack
Elon Musk is worth $241 billion, Jeff Bezos $151 billion. Soros is worth $8 billion, having given away $32 billion of his wealth. Why does Pat McLear attack him in a letter you printed?
Lifting the veil
Criticism of George Soros is just coded anti-Semitism from Republicans.
Better off
Two years ago we were using semi-trailers, refrigerated semi-trailers for morgues. Yes, we’re better off.
(5) comments
Better off…indeed we are. We’re also out of a war, respected again among our allies,
Lifting the veil…exactly.
A decent man…indeed. Trump was the exact opposite of decent yet his followers revere him. The did then. They do now. It’s my guess that Trump has lost virtually zero supporters locally. If he’s the nominee, he’ll get their votes.
A mind game…genius level call.
Take action…it’s amazing that the world never heard of fentanyl before Jan 20, 2021.
Trumpers are really dumb.
