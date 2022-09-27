This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Then there’s quite a huge number of gun deaths every year, but right now there’s over 100,000 drug overdose deaths every year. And a lot of it, most of it, is fentanyl which is coming across the border that Biden has opened. When is he going to do something about that? Or is he just going to leave it and keep letting in terrorists and more drugs?

aj0201@gmail.col
Better off…indeed we are. We’re also out of a war, respected again among our allies,

aj0201@gmail.col
Lifting the veil…exactly.

aj0201@gmail.col
A decent man…indeed. Trump was the exact opposite of decent yet his followers revere him. The did then. They do now. It’s my guess that Trump has lost virtually zero supporters locally. If he’s the nominee, he’ll get their votes.

aj0201@gmail.col
A mind game…genius level call.

aj0201@gmail.col
Take action…it’s amazing that the world never heard of fentanyl before Jan 20, 2021.

Trumpers are really dumb.

