It’s a pretty sad state of affairs when all the Democrats have to run on is abortion.
Cheaper elsewhere
Gas prices are $2.80 a gallon in St. Peters, Missouri. What is going on with St. Joseph and why can’t the governor do something about it?
Poor coverage
Is there any explanation why the sports page seldom covers Missouri Western today? It’s their second home game, and not a word in either Friday or Saturday’s paper. It was also Family Day, and not a word that I’ve seen in either of those editions. Why does our local university get such poor coverage from this paper?
Slippery when wet
I wonder if anybody else has tried walking down the ramp to the boat dock up here on the riverfront. It is so slippery that you will break your neck. Maybe somebody should look into putting on some rubber. Would be a smart idea.
Cash upfront
Since Donald Trump has a reputation for not paying what he owes, I find it fascinating that Trump had to pay his lawyer $3 million up front. Even then, Trump had trouble finding competent attorneys to represent him.
Overhaul
We need a new police department in this town. We need the police department overhauled, just like we need City Hall overhauled.
Explain it
Someone needs to tell Donald Trump that you can’t declare executive privilege while you are plotting to overthrow our U.S. democratic government.
Better off?
To the Trump hater who calls in a lot, do you really think we are better off under Biden? Do you like high gas prices? Groceries doubling in price? Being on the edge of war with Russia and China? Open borders? The mess he made in Afghanistan? Come on, wake up.
Where did it go?
If you had any doubts that Biden screws up everything that he touches, let’s take a look at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Since he is in office, he has released 200 million barrels, more than 30% of the total and more than any other president combined. Gas prices have reached all time highs. This obviously is a huge security risk to the United States.
