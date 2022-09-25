Only God can control the weather. Climate change is up to him. He said, in the last days before he returns for his Christians, there will be more disasters, floods, fires, earthquakes, famine. Nation against nation. Look it up — Matthew 24:14. Go to church, get ready. The signs are here.
Just like 1917
It seems like old Vladimir is not paying attention to history. The Russian people rose up in revolt, killed the tsar and his family because they were getting tired of all their men being killed in the First World War. Maybe history will repeat itself.
Buck stops there
I see where our Secretary of State, Blinken, is asking the United Nations members to send a clear message to Russia to stop the nuclear threats. Why didn’t President Biden do this when he spoke the day before? Could it be he’s passing the buck?
Vote with their feet
I don’t understand why people from Venezuela and Cuba want to come here. They’re getting away from socialism and dictatorship and they’re walking right into it when they come over here, because that’s what Biden wants for this country. He wants us to be a socialist country and he wants to be a dictator. If I was them, I’d just stay where they are.
Dumb
How on God’s green earth can normal, functioning people support the Democratic Party? They’re messing with our energy systems, our kids, our minds, gas, cars, guns, and on, and on and on. Our country is being systematically destroyed by Democratic radicals.
And dumber
The Republican Party has the dumbest people possible trying to write laws for this country. End of point.
Pull the plug
If St. Joseph would like to improve its image, they need to stop publishing these rubes on It’s your call. I never seen a ignorant bunch of people in my life.
