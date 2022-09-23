Yeah, I would like to know if the Police Department is still receiving funds from this safety tax that was passed in 2013. Or was that just a one-time deal?
Editor’s note: It was a 20-year tax, passed in 2013, so it still has about nine more years. The funds are divided between the police, fire and health departments.
Playing through
To ‘Expensive trip’ comment: Donald Trump’s 306 or more golf trips cost taxpayers $138 million or more while president. Did Trump reimburse the government? Biden’s trip to Delaware to vote didn’t cost near that amount.
Not stupid
Joe Biden thinks the American people are a bunch of idiots. Whenever he’s getting on there and trying to convince us that inflation is not bad, he’s a liar. He’s done nothing but tear this country down since he came into office. I couldn’t believe that there was so much hatred out there for one man that they were willing to turn our country over to a couple of idiots that’s run it into the ground. We’re not stupid.
Lots of attorneys
Yeah, a lawyer just said on national news MAGA stands for ‘many attorneys getting attorneys’ because all the criminal activity from Dysfunctional Donnie.
Mission accomplished
Can you imagine the outrage if President Trump had told somebody on “60 Minutes” that we had beaten COVID?
Costs keep rising
The story on the animal shelter, which showed that the past fundraising goal isn’t enough to build the facility, is a good example of how inflation is real and why it is so harmful to everyday Americans.
Send them in
I’ve noticed that the Democrats’ clown car is a lot bigger than the Republicans’ clown car. Of course, it needs to be a lot bigger ‘cause they have more clowns.
We get it
That new Mosaic CEO is settling in real nice here in Bucknum County.
Do something
Instead of fighting about gimmicky migrant transports, how about both sides in Washington figure out immigration reform that includes amnesty and border security?
Closing in
The walls are closing in around Donald Trump. At some point, you need a better legal and PR message than, “it’s a witch hunt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.