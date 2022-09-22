I see where Biden has not even been in office two years yet, and he’s already added $4.8 trillion to the national debt. And yet I remember when Barack Obama said that Bush was unpatriotic because he had added $4 trillion to the debt when he was in office. So what’s that make Biden?
What about us?
Joe, come on, man, you’re a joke. I just watched you stand on the floor of the United Nations and tell everyone in the world that every country, their people should be able to question their government and their leaders without fear of retribution. And yet in this country, you use big media corporations and you’ve weaponized the FBI, the federal police and other agencies, including the Department of Justice, against those who speak out against you and don’t like your policies.
Legal eagles
I just read the article about the migrants suing the Florida governor over Martha Vineyard flights. I’m sure they all got together to discuss the legal system and determined that they should file a suit of discrimination against the transportation secretary of Florida and the governor of Florida. And they understand our legal system so well, during these meetings they looked up and they saw pigs with wings flying over.
Legal trouble
Law firm needed, South Florida, fees deferred until later, contact Mara-a-Lago business office.
Pray for police
I am for paying our police officers and our chief of police a competitive salary because they are so important. I just hope our new chief is more concerned about St. Joe than he is his paycheck.
The other sides
It was noted that the picture which accompanied the article asking us to save all our buildings over 100 years old showed an intact brick wall. Perhaps people would have felt differently about this building if it showed a couple of the other sides with gaping holes and piles of brick.
