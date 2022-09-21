Great job resurfacing St. Joseph Avenue, but is it still a two lane with a left turn center line or is it a two lane with a center line? I hope I don’t meet somebody oncoming and we’re both thinking different scenarios. Very dangerous. Get it striped.
High-risk
If Dustin Beechner was on felony probation by the state of Missouri, when was the last time a probation officer checked his alcohol level? With a history like his, he had to be a high-risk offender.
Nowhere to go
I was reading about the caller questioning about St. Joe stepping up, taking in busloads of immigrants. I don’t agree with that. We have people on private property camping out now. Where would they put them?
Not right
I’m reading the morning paper that the old man wants to watch the Chiefs on Amazon Prime. They are with Amazon now, so I’m sure they’re collecting more money from Amazon than the sports fans. It’s not right.
Out there
‘Unmoored from reality,’ I gotta laugh. He must be talking about Trump. That’s the only person you can talk about. That guy, I don’t know, he’s just out there.
They know
If anyone has any doubt in their mind what’s the matter with this country, all we gotta do is listen to the Republicans say that they just think if the vice president would go to the border, she could see what’s really going on with the crossings and the illegals. Are they that stupid? They know exactly what’s going on. This country’s in real trouble, and the Democrats know exactly what’s going on.
Coverage is lacking
Your sports coverage in Monday’s paper is terrible. There are no NFL scores from Sunday. Missouri Western played Saturday, and there was no article, no score, nothing. No Benedictine coverage. No Heart of America scores. No Big 10 scores.
