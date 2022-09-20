Over 100,000 young people died last year from fentanyl. I hold Joe Biden and the Democrats completely responsible for that.
Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 71,238 deaths from fentanyl last year. There was no breakdown based on age. The 100,000 figure is for total overdose deaths, not just those with fentanyl.
No emergency
Students do not need cell phones for emergencies. If there’s an emergency in the classroom, there’s a landline available, or another student or teacher can take a cell phone out of their bag. If there’s an emergency outside the classroom when the parents need to contact the student, they should call the school office and office personnel can then contact the student.
Another one
Gavin Newsom wants to run for president of the United States. We have one idiot in there already. We don’t need another idiot. He’s ruined California, just like Biden is ruining our country. We don’t need idiots like that running our government. We’ve got enough idiots in there right now and we need to get rid of all of them.
Look away
Biden was giving a speech about how the economy was so good and everything, and they had the stock market deal behind him and it was dropping while he was talking. It dropped over 1,200 points.
Following his lead
I don’t know why people are upset because Texas and Florida are sending illegals to New York, Chicago and now Martha’s Vineyard. I mean, after all, Biden’s been flying illegals to other cities in the United States, so they’re just following the lead of our commander-in-chief.
Accessibility
I went to the Southside Festival. Good setup, except I wish they would have had the booths set up like they did in years past because it’s not as handicapped accessible. I wanted to take my mother down there in her wheelchair, but I didn’t because half the booths were in the grass.
(5) comments
Trump LOST the House, Presidency AND Senate. Banks cut ties. Accountants quit. Brand is worthless. Company, CFO indicted. Thrown off Twitter and FB. His platform failing. Engineered a coup. Stole classified documents. Owes everyone. Being sued by everyone. WAIT!! There's more ...
Six bankruptcies. Charity shut down. University was bogus. Failed in casino biz as the house! Booed at World Series. Laughed at in the UN. Lost 63 post-election lawsuits. Lost FAKE audits! Picked Special Master, losing that. Soon to lose freedom.
If Trump's not a loser, WHO IS?
Another one…Biden and Newsome may both be idiots but better an idiot than a criminal.
From 2017-2021 we kept hearing from the president about the stock market as if it is the only indicator of the economy. And it continues.
Trumpers are so dumb.
Following his lead…a missed opportunity by the editor to correct the caller. Biden isn’t just flying immigrants to other places under false pretenses and dropping them off.
Trumpers are just so dumb.
Tragic numbers…wow! Apparently fentanyl deaths just started happening in 2021.
Trumpers are so dumb.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.