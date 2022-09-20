This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Tragic numbers

Over 100,000 young people died last year from fentanyl. I hold Joe Biden and the Democrats completely responsible for that.

aj0201@gmail.col

Trump LOST the House, Presidency AND Senate. Banks cut ties. Accountants quit. Brand is worthless. Company, CFO indicted. Thrown off Twitter and FB. His platform failing. Engineered a coup. Stole classified documents. Owes everyone. Being sued by everyone. WAIT!! There's more ...

Six bankruptcies. Charity shut down. University was bogus. Failed in casino biz as the house! Booed at World Series. Laughed at in the UN. Lost 63 post-election lawsuits. Lost FAKE audits! Picked Special Master, losing that. Soon to lose freedom.

If Trump's not a loser, WHO IS?

aj0201@gmail.col

Another one…Biden and Newsome may both be idiots but better an idiot than a criminal.

aj0201@gmail.col

From 2017-2021 we kept hearing from the president about the stock market as if it is the only indicator of the economy. And it continues.

Trumpers are so dumb.

aj0201@gmail.col

Following his lead…a missed opportunity by the editor to correct the caller. Biden isn’t just flying immigrants to other places under false pretenses and dropping them off.

Trumpers are just so dumb.

aj0201@gmail.col

Tragic numbers…wow! Apparently fentanyl deaths just started happening in 2021.

Trumpers are so dumb.

