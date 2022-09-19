This message is for the Chiefs and all the players. I just wanted to let you know how unhappy my elderly husband was to find out that he had to jump through some kind of hoops to get the game last night, which he never did, so thanks for changing things so older people don’t get to watch the games anymore. We don’t want more stuff to pay for on our TV.
Editor’s note: The decision to carry Thursday night games on Amazon Prime was made by the NFL, not individual teams or their players.
Right message
I agree with this Biden denouncing white supremacy. And yes, I am white, and I’m proud of it. But I have a lot of friends that aren’t white.
Swift decline
Our society has been in decline over the last 20 years. But that decline really accelerated when Trump campaigned for president in 2016 and then won. Americans should have paid more attention to the Hollywood Access audios and all the women who came forth. Once he somehow won, the Republicans who severely badmouth Trump turn tail like the cowards they are up until now, when many are now testifying against the criminal Trump.
Question of custody
The person or persons who give custody of that little girl to that guy needs to go on trial right along with him.
Migrant question
Is St. Joseph going to step up and take in about a busload of asylum seekers?
Tough on crime
The headline reads “Police Department wants fresh ideas with new chief.” Well, here’s a fresh idea. Let’s get tough on crime. Let’s make St. Joe a place where criminals don’t want to be because they don’t get away with it anymore.
Change the channel
In response to “Can’t handle it:” If you were to keep an open mind and do some deep thinking, you would know the truth about Biden and Trump. Why don’t you watch something besides CNN and MSNBC? Go to the conservative channels and find out the truth.
Secure border?
I read were often in It’s your call some readers accuse different politicians of being liars. Well, I know this. Kamala Harris said that the border was secure, and I know she wouldn’t lie. Therefore, she must have referred to the border around her property. Surely it wasn’t the southern border.
(1) comment
Swift decline…if “grab them by the ____” wasn’t a deal killer, mocking a disabled reporter should have been. Or cheating on his third wife with an adult film actress should have been. Or cheating on his 2nd wife with a woman known for posing in the nude. Or cheating on his first wife. Or running multiple businesses bankrupt. Or the amount of lying. All the above and much more should have turned of evangelicals from Trump. Yet they jumped in head first.
