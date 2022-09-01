You know, maybe I’m just getting old. But when the president of the free world threatens his citizens if they do not bow down to his demands, I find that inappropriate.
I would just like to request that the city buses would go back to their original routes. With a route by the hospital, I can ride the bus to my doctor’s appointment on Frederick, but now I have to go Downtown and transfer. Took me an hour and a half to get where I want to go, so please put things back the way they were.
Not that I’m really in favor of tax breaks on student loans — I paid mine — but it’s a pittance compared to the tax breaks that Donald Trump and companies like Amazon take. The amount of tax that they pay, income tax that they pay, is a pittance.
Are there no police officers at all in St. Joseph? I go down Frederick where the speed limit’s 35 between Noyes and the Belt. People are passing me going 50 and 55. I never see a police officer. No wonder there’s so many wrecks. There’s no police officers ever watching any of the traffic lights. People running the red lights or going 50 mph down there. Where are the police officers? The only ones I ever see are the ones sitting in some parking lot talking to each other. Come on, let’s get with it. Let’s actually do the job.
If they haven’t sent the rocket to the moon yet, they need to get Biden aboard. He is qualified to go, for he is a top space cadet.
Hello, News-Press? You got everything about Northwest Missouri game tonight, nothing about the Griffons at all. You’re always putting up St. Louis, but forgetting about the Royals. You know where you’re located, don’t you?
Editor’s note: The News-Press published a story and photo to preview the Griffons’ season opener, under the headline “Ready to go,” on the front of the sports page of Tuesday’s paper.
A week ago, California said they’re going to ban the sales of new gas cars. They want to go to all electric vehicles. Yesterday, California is asking residents not to charge their electric cars because it uses too much power during this heat wave.
