This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_itsyourcall.jpg

Unmoored from reality

How stupid do the Democrats think that the American people are when they get on TV, look you in the eye and tell you the biggest lie that was ever told that his inflation reduction bill is reducing inflation? Well, they don’t go at the grocery store like we do or the gas stations like we do. So there, they’re nothing but a bunch of big liars.

Tags

(5) comments

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Public tax records…precisely. Their projection is just astounding. They champion a criminal grifter, tax cheat and philanderer. They make those charges against everyone else. Evidence doesn’t matter.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Setting the tone…exactly. And if they’re under investigation the cry is that the police have been weapon used against them and they strangely call for police to be defunded.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Cost of Trump…Trump took a salary. He has to by law. He chose to give it to various government agencies. Don’t let them lie by saying he didn’t take a salary. Plus, his businesses made plenty of money every time he traveled.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

All or nothing…the sad, made up victimization of white people.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Expensive trip…so we’re good with mail in voting now? Good to know.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.