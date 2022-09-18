How stupid do the Democrats think that the American people are when they get on TV, look you in the eye and tell you the biggest lie that was ever told that his inflation reduction bill is reducing inflation? Well, they don’t go at the grocery store like we do or the gas stations like we do. So there, they’re nothing but a bunch of big liars.
Evil exposed
Where would Ukraine be today if Trump was president when Putin invaded Ukraine? Trump said Putin is a genius. Look at those beautiful tanks. With the help of the Biden administration, we have exposed the rot within the Russian military and Putin’s evil ambitions. China is watching.
Expensive trip
How much taxpayers’ money did Biden waste flying to Delaware to vote instead of using a mail-in ballot like normal people do? Will the Bidens reimburse the government? Probably not.
Cost of Trump
Trump supporters always used to point out that Trump did not take his salary and was only interested in serving the common good. How much did it cost the taxpayers to call out the National Guard to assure we had a smooth transition of power on Inauguration Day? And how much will it cost the taxpayers to investigate the top secret documents taken to Mar-a-Lago and assess the damage to national security?
All or nothing
I am so tired of reading stories in your paper where black is capitalized right next to white.
Don’t try it.
Jan. 6, 2021. Domestic terrorists led by Donald J. Trump tried to overthrow the United States government. That failed. So is anybody listening? Don’t try to take away our way of life because it’s not going to work. It’s been tried for hundreds of years. We’re the greatest nation of all time and we will always be the greatest nation.
Setting the tone
It’s always been said the president sets the tone for how people think in this country. Now, when a candidate loses the election, they say it was stolen. Or if they are being investigated by law enforcement, they want a special master.
Public tax records
To the person who thinks Joe Biden and his son are billionaires, please give me a break. Joe and Hunter Biden have made their income tax records available for years now, unlike Trump who has never made his tax records public.
(5) comments
Public tax records…precisely. Their projection is just astounding. They champion a criminal grifter, tax cheat and philanderer. They make those charges against everyone else. Evidence doesn’t matter.
Setting the tone…exactly. And if they’re under investigation the cry is that the police have been weapon used against them and they strangely call for police to be defunded.
Cost of Trump…Trump took a salary. He has to by law. He chose to give it to various government agencies. Don’t let them lie by saying he didn’t take a salary. Plus, his businesses made plenty of money every time he traveled.
All or nothing…the sad, made up victimization of white people.
Expensive trip…so we’re good with mail in voting now? Good to know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.