Yes, this has to do with the number of people that don’t walk on sidewalks in this town. You drive around, you see them walking down the street. I’ve lived in numerous cities around the country, and I’ve never seen the amount of people walking on streets as I do here.
On Lake Contrary, you can’t think of a better time to get in there and dig it out. You can probably make it deeper than what it was back in the sixties and better looking than the sixties because it’s dry.
I was just enjoying the news for the first time in a long time seeing Hunter Biden has been indicted on three federal gun charges. That doesn’t mean that he’s going to be convicted of anything. I’m from Missouri. I’ll see it when I believe it.
For those that say there is no evidence against Trump are not paying respect to our legal system, a grand jury of our peers at both the federal and state levels and three different states have reviewed the evidence against Trump and charged him with several crimes.
Gaetz, Greene, Jordan and other Republicans are trying to impeach Joe Biden for nothing at all. I’m sure he’s working like crazy to help the American people. We got more jobs than we had 40 years.
A large percent of American people want background checks on guns. It’s sad when our kids are not safe in schools.
I wish the Democrats around here would watch Newsmax for one week to get their news and you would find out how corrupt and crooked the Biden administration is.
Representative Booberts date is a democrat who hosts drag shows at the bar he owns.
Well, at least we know she’s willing to lend a helping hand across the aisle. 😀
Stick to the sidewalks.....hard to walk on broken down walks that are dangerous and unkept by owners.
Over on Twitter/X evangelicals are now realizing that Trump isn’t all that great after his abortion comment. They’re feeling betrayed. Or they’re trying to sound like they always figured him to be pretty bad and he’s now confirmed that.
What a bunch of hypocrites. If Trump still manages to win the nomination, they’ll all still vote for him over a democrat. And they won’t understand their hypocrisy.
Better define hypocrisy for those who don't understand they were duped by Trump and his ilk.
hy·poc·ri·sy
/həˈpäkrəsē/
noun
the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform; pretense.
Give it a watch…this call in is exactly the problem in this country. “Watch the same propaganda I do so you can think like I do.”
That's so true.
Sad to see…there’s still a large number of people that want virtually zero gun regulation. They think themselves to be “conservatives.” They’re not.
I have no problems with gun registration. But how will gun registration keep guns of any kind out of the hands of criminals. I personally don't see a reason anyone should own a fully automatic rife. No clips more than 6 shells. If you're hunter and can kill your deer or what ever your hunting. Then you have no business in the woods any way. As far as target shooting just stop reload.
That places you squarely with most democrats.
In a speech yesterday, while expressing concern that Joe Biden is cognitively impaired, Trump warned that Biden had us on the brink of “World War 2.”
He also said he won 2020 election against Obama?
[beam]Maybe if we tell Trumpers the brain is an app, they'll start using it and leave the cult.
2016, but yeah.
Trump says he will compromise with Democrats on abortion so that they’re nice to him: “Both sides are going to like me.”
Then he says it’s “a terrible thing” babies with heartbeats are protected in Iowa, Florida, and South Carolina.”
Turns out Trump is pro choice. Told y’all he was. Well, DeSantis is as well
Up until around 2012 Trump was a life long pro-choice Democrat. Hung out with Clintons and contributed to Bill Clinton's campaign. Then he starting considering running for President. He told Oprah Winfrey when asked if he would ever consider running for president? He said if he did he would run as a Republican because they believe anything.
Donald Trump gave more than $100,000 to the the Clinton Foundation.
An unprincipled man, Trump will say or do whatever he needs to to benefit personally. The “I love our country” schtick is because he loves how he can grift and get away with it in this country. They’ll counter with “he’s the most pro life President we’ve ever had” but struggle to define that. And if they say “look at the judges he nominated” know that Trump had no clue who those people were and only nominated them to keep the base happy.
BREAKING: Special Counsel Jack Smith scores a MASSIVE win as Donald Trump slips up at today’s Meet the Press interview incriminates himself by taking full responsibility for the Big Lie after the host bravely forces him to answer her brilliant question.
It all started when host Kristen Welker asked Trump whether he was listening to his lawyers or his “own instincts” when he decided to cook up his Big Lie that he is now facing multiple federal felony charges over.
At this point, Trump sensed danger, so he tried to pivot to bragging about the “many numerous books” that have “been written about how the election was rigged.”
At this point, the host went for the jugular, cutting Trump off and asking, “But where you calling the shots?”
Trump tried ignoring her, once again launching back into his rant about the “many books” that back his Big Lie.
Undaunted, host Kristen Welker didn’t back down, again cutting Trump off and asking, “Were YOU calling the shots though?”
At this point, Trump became visibly upset and snapped back, “Excuse me!” before AGAIN shamelessly going back to rambling about the Big Lie books.
Unfortunately for Trump, Welker wasn’t about to let him get away with it, and she again looked Trump dead in the face and asked, “But where YOU calling the shots though, Mr President!?”
At this point, Trump had no choice but the mumble nervously, “Ughhh… as to whether or not I believed that the election was rigged? Sure! It was MY decision!
There you have it, folks — and straight from the horse’s mouth. Special Counsel Jack Smith just got even more incriminating evidence to show Judge Chutkan — nothing less than Trump himself admitting that he was the one “calling the shots” in his Big Lie conspiracy to steal Biden’s win.
Trump is TOAST.
[thumbup][thumbup]Yes, like in the movie "A few good men" when Tom Cruise kept asking Jack Nicholson "DID YOU ORDER THE CODE RED?! Finally getting the truth.
Yes! Hahaha. Exactly.
The election was stolen. That’s a fact.
