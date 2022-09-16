To Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett and his deputies, a big thank you, and even to the St. Joseph Police Department, for helping shut down the thefts along FF Highway. Now it’s up to the judicial system to render out an appropriate justice to these two young men who were terrorizing this neighborhood for so long. Furthermore, we need to take a second look at the drugs that were found in that car, and realize that a lot of this fentanyl is coming across the southern border and maybe it’s time we do close the border. But thank you once again to Bill Puett and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department for a job well done.
Pants on fire
It looks like the Russian troops are running faster than Josh Hawley on Jan. 6.
Could be worse?
Whew, it’s a good thing Biden got that Inflation Reduction Act passed through Congress. Just look how bad things would be right now if he hadn’t.
Book report
After reading Miranda Devine’s book “Laptop from Hell,” I am devastated. Not just with Hunter, but also the Biden family. It is unbelievable, the money involved with high-powered international business deals by foreign interests. We must get to the bottom of this.
Some guts
I don’t agree with much that Larry Flinchpaugh has to say, but I would say that he has more guts, putting his name behind his opinion, than the keyboard warriors and bloggers who fill this section of the newspaper and its online comment section with anonymous blather. Keep publishing him.
Small screen world
Your opinion about kids’ complaints that there’s nothing to do, they’re always on a phone in social media. They don’t do nothing. They won’t go outside.
Oil rush
The only reason gasoline prices have dropped is that Biden is raiding our national oil reserve to bring the price of oil down. God help us if we ever need all that oil that isn’t there anymore. There’s very little left in the Petroleum Reserve.
Editor’s note: Since the start of the year, the Biden administration has reduced the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve from 600 million to 442 million barrels.
