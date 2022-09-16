This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Job well done

To Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett and his deputies, a big thank you, and even to the St. Joseph Police Department, for helping shut down the thefts along FF Highway. Now it’s up to the judicial system to render out an appropriate justice to these two young men who were terrorizing this neighborhood for so long. Furthermore, we need to take a second look at the drugs that were found in that car, and realize that a lot of this fentanyl is coming across the southern border and maybe it’s time we do close the border. But thank you once again to Bill Puett and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department for a job well done.

