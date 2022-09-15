I see where that bridge honors that local businessman, they put a plaque there. You better weld that down. You know the stealing at the Missouri Theater out in front, stealing that statue? Somebody’s gonna rip that off. You watch. I’m surprised nobody has ripped the Ashland Avenue or Lovers Lane plaques off yet. There’s a lot of people going around stealing that stuff.
Can’t handle it
President Biden is calling out MAGA Republicans for who they are. The real idiots are the ones who still believe in the lies Donald Trump tells. Joe Biden will never look like an idiot for telling the truth, unlike Donald Trump who can’t handle truth of losing the 2020 election, causing Jan. 6 and the violence we all see because of a lie.
Ignoring a story
Left-leaning media is not reporting the stabbing death of a Las Vegas journalist who had exposed a Democrat politician for his corruption. If it was a Republican politician, it would be all over the news.
No more of him
Please don’t make News-Press customers look at Dustin Beechner’s picture any more. I find it abrasive. So don’t want to look at him anymore.
Different opinion
I’m concerned about the resident that thinks President Biden is “an excellent president.” There was a speech where Biden looked pretty threatening himself, with clenched fist and red lights in the background.
This or that
If 58% of Missouri Western’s freshman class is made up of women, does that mean that men are missing out on the benefits of a college education or they’re missing out on a big debt obligation with a degree program that makes repayment difficult to impossible?
