Newsmax says that Air Force wages are being cut amid budget challenges. Hey, haven’t we been sending billions and billions of dollars to Ukraine? And yet they want to cut Air Force wages. What a great bunch Washington, D.C., has.
Border policies
I just heard Rob Portman on Fox News making the statement that everyone wants Zelenskyy to be successful in pushing the Russians back out of their country. I have a question for Rob Portman, the Republicans and the Democrats. You all are so concerned about the borders of Ukraine. Why don’t you give a dang about our borders and do something to protect us? Get off of your backside and do your job.
Inquiring minds
Maybe the News-Press could publish the names of all the Oath Keepers in Missouri and Kansas. I would sure hate to vote for one of those.
Toe to toe with Oz
Concerning the Senate race in Pennsylvania, Fetterman says he will debate Oz one time in late October. That’s a little late. Although early voting is probably already starting and most people have already cast a ballot, that’s the way the left and Fetterman and the Democrats play this game. Fetterman also said he’s ahead. Why should he debate Oz and help out his cause? It sounds like to me that he’s afraid he can’t stand toe to toe with Oz and debate on issues. If he could, then he wouldn’t be helping Oz win the election. Something’s wrong with this. People of America, wake up.
Example of greed
Hey “Out of the Woods,” wouldn’t a better example of greed be the kid that takes out a loan, gets his or her college education and then doesn’t want to pay for it and instead pushes for other taxpayers to pick up the tab?
Welcome wagon
I would gladly welcome IRS, DOJ and/or FBI agents into my home to assure that I have not knowingly done anything illegal, un-American, non-democratic, threatening to others. In fact, if I knew they were coming, I would bake a cake.
