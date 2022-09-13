This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_itsyourcall.jpg

Keep it peaceful

A caller said that Biden wants U.S. citizens to start a physical battle against each other. Surely you don’t think someone would encourage violence, do you?

Tags

(3) comments

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

A big difference…another great call! Sadly? The real republicans you mention seem to be on an endangered species list. Snuffed out by the invasive MAGA.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Back to school…call of the year!

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

MyPillow guy got his phone seized by FBI by warrant. He’s livid. But the good news for the rest of us is that you can get a 20% discount on your next pillow by using promo code “FBI” when ordering. Act fast!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.