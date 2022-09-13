A caller said that Biden wants U.S. citizens to start a physical battle against each other. Surely you don’t think someone would encourage violence, do you?
You know, if so many of these uninformed callers would just take an American government class, they would soon discover that there’s a big difference between the people trying to help somebody in the society and Marxism and communism and capitalism and socialism. They’d also find out that the last president we had knew nothing about his job and all he wanted to try to do was divide people so that he could stay in power. I know that there’s very few people in this town that’s ever been inside of a college, but it’s just food for thought.
A big difference
I am a proud middle class American. I come from parents and grandparents who were blue collar workers. I’m an independent voter. I vote for the best person to lead our country, our state and our city. There is a huge difference between Republicans and MAGA Republicans. Republicans stand for truth, justice, respect for our laws and their enforcement of our judicial process. MAGA Republicans do not value any of these virtues. For example, see all the events that led up to Jan. 6 and what has followed since.
Wasting it
Why on Earth is Biden still releasing oil from our federal reserve? That’s supposed to be for an emergency.
Hats off to Larry
I want to thank Larry Flinchpaugh for that letter he wrote in the paper that tells it like it is, and it’s the truth. Are you Democrats paying attention to it? Did you read it? Do you see what they’re doing to our country? They are destroying it. That is their plan, so they can take over completely. Thank you, Larry.
Out of the woods
Some states could tax the loan debt relief plan for students. In Missouri, that greedy outfit down in Jeff City, there are a bunch of rich white Republicans and mostly male, and they are greedy for money. So hang on, kids. Don’t think you’re out of the woods yet.
A big difference…another great call! Sadly? The real republicans you mention seem to be on an endangered species list. Snuffed out by the invasive MAGA.
Back to school…call of the year!
MyPillow guy got his phone seized by FBI by warrant. He’s livid. But the good news for the rest of us is that you can get a 20% discount on your next pillow by using promo code “FBI” when ordering. Act fast!
