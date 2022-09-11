Good-old Joe who says that voters who love the Lord, hate abortion without some limits, value our country’s borders and want our children to have a decent education free of gender study in kindergarten are the problem with this country. Yeah, right.
Solar worries
Why are we waiting on Buchanan County to prohibit large scale solar in our county? The last thing we need is 80 to 100 acres of solar panels to destroy our precious farmland.
Last to know
Was there an announcement ahead of time about Lake Country going on the other day? It seems like this happens a lot. You don’t find out about something going on until after it’s over. Somebody not doing their job.
Just plain weird
Can you imagine if President Trump had given a speech like Biden did with the military and those eerie red lights behind him? The left would have lost their minds.
Consequences
To “A reality check:” You may not think that Ukraine’s war is a part of our problem, but should their plant meltdown, we will be having radioactive isotopes drifting through the winds and coming to our country too. There will be consequences. So think again.
Refreshing
It was so refreshing to hear Biden talk about our country story and his personal story. It was a welcome break from Trump’s daily deeper and deeper sludge.
More consequences
I think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be impeached, both of them, for what they’re allowing on the southern border.
Corporal punishment
Wait, you mean the school district can spank my kids and I can’t?
Editor’s note: The story in the Sept. 6 News-Press pointed out that the district in St. Joseph and throughout the region do not allow corporal punishment. It is being allowed at schools in Cassville, Missouri.
Throwing stones
Well, dysfunctional Donnie called the DOJ and FBI vicious monsters. But isn’t that like calling the kettle black? You know, like I say, if people live in glass houses, they shouldn’t throw stones.
