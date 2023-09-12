On Lake Contrary, having a nice lake in the city of St. Joe would bring in so much revenue. Look at Mozingo Lake up there in Maryville. It brings in tons of revenue up there. We could do the same here in St. Joe if we could just get organized enough to do it. People will spend money if they’ve got a nice lake to go to, even a nice beach on a lake. Look at Truman Reservoir and all the lakes down there. Those lakes bring in tons of revenue.
Fix the
front doors
I would just like to suggest that we need to do some basic maintenance on the front doors of the Downtown library, which is a gorgeous historic building. The thing is about falling apart.
Need more support
The City of St. Joseph held a 9/11 memorial at City Hall. Including the participants, there were about 35 people there.
Whose idea was it?
I was just wondering who at Evergy came up with these peak times, changing our rates and all that. This is not California, because that’s exactly what they do out in California. What are they going to do with people who work seven days a week and are never home? How are they going to pick their peak time when all they do is come home and sleep?
Clean it up
I was wondering when they’re ever going to start picking up trash that’s on the streets and the gutters everywhere in St. Joe. We’re trying to clean up St. Joe, but there’s trash laying around and the grass is too tall. Hey, why don’t we get on the pony here, St. Joe, and get it cleaned up?
Presidential qualities
To all my fellow senior citizens, what type of character qualities would you like to see in a president, someone who could speak for all the people, or someone who leans on the podium and keeps saying, “I, I, I?”
"How Nice It Would Be" FYI, Truman, Mozingo, and Smithville are not oxbow lakes. Nature's plan for oxbow lakes is to dry up and go away. We do, however, still have a water park for the time being.
Yesterday at a speech commemorating the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Biden said he visited the ruins of the World Trade Center at ground zero the day after the attacks took place. The evidence says otherwise.
And he was also at the Alamo and Custers Last Stand? HOW in the world do you Democrats support this guy? And don't come up with your tired junk about Trump! Supporting Biden says a lot about your character...
Let us remember that Donald Trumps first reaction to the WTC coming down was not to help but to brag that he now has the tallest building in Manhattan.
Probably thought those that lost their lives were losers and suckers as well, given how he describes fallen veterans.
It's all about him...and his cult members have been brainwashed to think otherwise.
Indeed
Where do you pull these lies from?
These are Biden's presidential qualities and accomplishments?
Under Biden 9% Inflation, Incoming impeachment, Outspending Trump administration, Open Border resulting in 6 million and counting entering illegally, Interest rate Hikes to 7%, Downgrade of the US Credit rating, High Gas Prices, High Food Prices, War on Oil and Gas, Depletion of Oil Reserves, War in Ukraine bringing us to the brink of ww3, NK increase in Missile testing, War on gas stoves, New jab mandates and mask mandates incoming, Biden smirked and walked away when asked about the Maui wildfires by a reporter, Biden claimed to have graduated at the top of his law class - He graduated near the bottom number 76 out of 85 students. Also, he was suspended for plagiarism, Biden disrespected Vietnam War veteran Larry Taylor when he left early from the East Room of the White House during a Medal of Honor ceremony honoring him, Biden claimed he attended college on a full academic scholarship - He didn't. Biden claimed he graduated with three degrees - He graduated with one……
"As of August 18, 2023, Biden has spent 382 days, 40% of his presidency on vacation. Biden's vacations still outpaces every other president in modern history. Don't forget Biden's statements about social security. Do a Bing search for an article from the Intercept called "FACT CHECK: JOE BIDEN HAS ADVOCATED CUTTING SOCIAL SECURITY FOR 40 YEARS". Do a Bing search for "Here are all the times Joe Biden has been accused of acting inappropriately toward women and girls, 5400 e-mails in the national archives of Joe Biden using pseudonyms such as Robert L. Peters while he was vice president e-mailing his son…. Hard to imagine 82 million LIVING voters are that stupid. These voters don't seem to comprehend it's a direct reflection on them and their intelligence. It's their fault our nation is crumbling..
And the Do-Nothing Republicans and Trumputin could do any better. Don`t see that happening LMAO at your lack of intelligence. Why don`t we see any charges against Biden if all you say is true? Because he didn`t commit any crimes? If he did it charge him. Biden will probably get closer to 90 million LIVING stupid voter's next time. At least Biden is trying to help out the little guy and not the rich. For the Uneducated Male, Trumputin is your answer he believes in hate and violence just like you.
How is he helping the little guy? Almost $4.00 a gallon for gas. Yep that really helped. Skyrocketing groceries. Cost of living in general on the rise. Yep all this sure helps
jdw - Presidents do NOT control gas prices. And the millionaires/corporations raise the price of goods to line their pockets so they can make more millions and take advantage of the Trump tax breaks for the very wealthy. Biden has no control over them....but he does and did get prescription drugs like insulin lowered. Still creating hundreds of thousands of jobs each quarter and keeping unemployment at a record low for months.
Content with Bidens plan to lower drug cost. My insulin cost would have gone up using his plan. Biden plan sit the price at $35.00 for 30 day supply. I pay $65.00 for 90 days.
82 million did not elect him. Hammer and Scorecard along with massive fraud stole this election.
Presidential qualities -
I’m always amazed and humbled every time I come across a piece of writing that so perfectly and succinctly predicted the future. It proves to me there is clairvoyance in art. Heller wrote this in the late 1950’s. It was published in 1961...which describes Trump to a T.
“It was miraculous. It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character.”
Joseph Heller, Catch-22
Whose idea was it? - I don't know but it seems confusing to most people as to why for the reasons you stated.
How nice it would be - The lakes other places you speak of are not surrounded by blight. It would take far more than dredging and filling the hole with water. Sadly, the area around former lake contrary is a deal breaker. The city can't fix all that nor could they afford it.
You are a sick person
hopefully your hate will go away soon
