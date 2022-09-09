I envy the people in DeKalb and everywhere else that have United Fiber. God must love you more than he loves me.
Never forget
I read your article on unions in St. Joe and there wasn’t a word about the good people that lost their jobs from the Friskies Lower Lake plant in 2004. And what a tragedy. I guess we were forgotten then, we’re forgotten now.
Revisionism
I guess the president and his press secretary think the American people are pretty stupid, or else we have a very short memory. To say that they opened the schools in spite of President Trump is a bunch of baloney. We know better. He was urging people to open the schools while all the Democrats and the teachers unions were wanting them closed forever.
One-sided outrage
What a hypocrite your liberal commentator Elwood Watson was. He turns a blind eye to the fact that leftist Democrats burned a federal building, have called for the death of conservative Supreme Court judges and conservative judges and everything else that has been done by BLM and all the other leftists. But yet it’s MAGA that’s the problem? I don’t think so.
Scores, please
It sure would be nice if you would publish some of the local football scores. I don’t mean an article on the game, I just mean publishing the results. I’m sure there’s a list of who won what games. Or do you not have a sports department anymore?
Inquiring minds
In August of 2013, we passed the safety tax. That’s supposed to be good for 20 years. That says in order to fund police and public safety employees, salaries and benefits, public safety equipment and public safety facilities. So if it’s good for 20 years, why do we need another one now? Was the one in 2013 not enough or did the city take that money and spend on something else? I would like to know where that money went to before I vote on another tax for raises for the police and firefighters.
Too much money
Newsmax reports that Big Pharma made over $700 billion — that’s with a B — last year on COVID. I’d like to have $100 to make it through the rest of the month. My God, I can’t imagine that kind of money. And they don’t deserve it.
