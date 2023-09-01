This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Don’t need it

In regard to the school district paying for resource officers cars. They don’t need $30-$40,000 cars. That is for the street patrol and other officers. All they need is a car to get them back and forth to school.

fandb

Of the 49m jobs created in America since 1989, 47m or 96% have come under Democratic Presidents. Essentially all of them!

Content

Not for hunting - You are correct! Our Founding Fathers never thought. knew or dreamed hundreds of years ago that guns would someday be made like the AR-15 and others that are weapons of war for anyone to buy and use to kill so many innocent civilians with mass shootings.

Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms:

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

I certainly don't need a gun like an AR-15 to defend myself and family and neither does anyone else!!

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

All kinds of other guns are more suited to home/self defense than any AR-15 or similar rifle.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

HANNITY: You have evidence that Joe Biden benefitted financially himself, correct?

COMER: I think so, yes.

(sounds legit!)

Content

[tongue]

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Mike Pence believes the way to reduce mass shootings is to expedite death penalty sentences. Good grief, what a clueless man.

fandb

Guess he's not aware majority, if not all, of these mass shooters commit suicide after the mass shooting.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Trump, accused of committing 91 different crimes, is still far and away leading the polls to be the GOP nominee.

So the question remains; is there some action her could do that would finally disqualify him from receiving your vote? Y’all know who this question is aimed at. Y’all read this page every day even if you don’t comment. Do any of you have the guts to not raise your hand like the candidates in the debate did?

Content

A second chance - It is important for children to be in school and for parents to not let children make adult decisions. Get to school...NOW!

Content

Not anymore - The majority of Americans see it your way.

Content

Don't need - You make a point. However, it's important for anyone on the outside of schools to see there is a police presence...and if something major happened citywide that the officer could answer the "Calling All Cars" radio call. And the cars are the oldest in the fleet right now.

Munchkin3

Not for hunting. Our Founding Fathers were concerned that Americans had equal force in the event of a tyrannical government. How right they were! The 2nd Amendment was never about hunting but about keeping a free state.

