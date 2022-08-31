Thank you, Missouri sheriffs, and God bless every one of you for standing firm against the FBI trying to pry into the concealed carry permits. Far as I’m concerned, they can be called the Federal Bureau of Invasion.
Like a Carré novel
I’m old enough to remember when people who stole classified documents were called spies.
Update, please
Can one of your reporters please tell us if the gentleman who died in the motorcycle accident Sunday at 10th and Frederick, would they please find out if they were wearing their helmet? I’m curious because I think it’s a safety factor. Thank you.
A team effort
Well, the president can call Republicans names, so I guess we can call Democrats names, too. It was idiots that put this idiot in the White House.
Those Eagles were golden
I really enjoyed the Friday Night Lights coverage in the sports section of the Weekender. However, I was disappointed that there was no mention of the awesome game played by LeBlond. Is there any reason that that impressive game and score were overlooked?
Go to police
I’m calling concerning the allocation of the ARPA funds, that $19 million the City Council is sitting on. Seems to me that to benefit the entire community, some of that could go toward the police raises. They’re just sitting there thinking, “How can we spend the taxpayers’ money?” It’s disgusting.
Editor’s note: A government entity would be reluctant to use a finite source of money for an ongoing expense like salaries.
Common sense
I don’t see how people with common sense can stay in this town. I have met third-graders smarter than most grown-ups in this town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.