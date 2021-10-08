Back to cloth
Now they’re having a diaper shortage, a crisis now with disposable diapers. Why not go back to the good old days and use cloth diapers? You can reuse them, rewash them and it’s healthier for the environment and everything else.
Not sympathetic
I was watching President Biden trying to explain his way out of the fact that two moderate Democrats were being harassed in public places. You know, he was almost giddy, he was almost happy that was going on.
Dial tone
I see that the Downtown post office has reopened after being down for three weeks. I hope that during this time they did check out their telephone system. Anyone who has tried to contact them by phone for the past year has found out they just don’t answer their phone. I think they could have at least told us to hold while they finish their coffee.
True colors
Progressives showed their true colors as mean-spirited ideologues when they chased Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom with a camera. Her crime: daring to disagree with them.
Destructive party
The debt ceiling debate shows that the Republican leadership no longer believes in the politics of personal destruction. They want to destroy the entire country’s financial stability, to ruin the country’s credit, just to make their point about a deficit that they’re just as guilty of contributing to.
Seeking blame
Biden is such a hypocrite, telling the Republicans to “get out of the way” of the debt ceiling raise. When Republicans were trying to raise the debt limit, he stood in the way saying he wouldn’t help. But we’re not in your way, Biden, you can do this on your own if you want. You just want to blame the Republicans when it all falls apart.
Lunch money
Maybe the school district should take that surplus they found and go out and buy food for the kitchens. They can’t seem to get anything ordered in.
It’s about time
I see three school districts in Missouri are teaching critical race theory. Well, it’s about time. More schools need to be teaching critical race theory. Students need to know about what’s going on and what has gone on.
(0) comments
