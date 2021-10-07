Precarious
I thought I’d seen most everything in my 68 years, and now our new Attorney General Merrick Garland is saying that parents who question the schools on what they are teaching and how they are teaching their children should be considered terrorists. Now you can water that statement down, turn it around however you want, but we are in a very precarious time in this nation, and some of the things I am seeing at this late stage in my life just astound me.
Intimidation
Free discussion is and should be allowed, but a school board in Ohio received a letter that said, “We are coming after you. You are forcing them to wear mask — for no reason in this world other than control. And for that you will pay dearly.” This is intimidation and a threat of physical violence that the FBI and Justice Department have a responsibility to investigate. Don’t buy into the conservative lie that school boards are being harassed.
Good luck
Now Biden wants to check my $600 in the bank to see what I buy. Not much, that’s for sure.
Party’s over
Political parties are the primary cause of corruption in today’s politics. Parties are interested only in power, money, and votes; not what is good for the country. It would be better to eliminate political parties nationally and spend their money on beneficial programs.
Nurses refuse
I find it really interesting the number of nurses that are refusing the vaccine. These aren’t stupid people, they’re very educated people. And a lot of them are refusing the vaccine.
Lump of coal
The St. Joseph School District asking the community for help in an attempt to improve education is like a parent asking a child what they want for Christmas after they went shopping. When this administration accepts that St. Joseph is not somewhere else, things will get better.
American idle
They used to say the Democratic Party was for the working man. Now all the Democrats want to do is take everything away from the working man and give it to people who won’t work.
Words of Jackson
President Andrew Jackson said, “The people are the government, administering by their agents; they are the government, the sovereign power.”
