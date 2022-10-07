I noticed on the news today that the U.S. has pledged $625 million in military aid to Ukraine. I wonder when the American people are going to say enough is enough. Americans are struggling with food and gas prices and our government is giving money away.
Other employees
I read in the paper where the firemen are getting a raise now, and a bigger raise come January. I really feel sorry for the other city employees. We’re trying to maintain the parks and the streets and everything else and they don’t get raises.
The IT crowd
I was looking at your ad for new people you want to hire in the paper, and I noticed that you are not currently looking for an IT specialist. I think after the third week straight when we can’t print out the puzzles and the pages don’t respond and several things, it’s time for you to try hiring some new IT people as well as the other positions you have open.
Bad choices
You know, when the forefathers set up this country, I wonder if they had in mind just anybody can run for a politician position. Herschel Walker, a football player? What does he know about politics? Nothing. Doctor Oz? It’s amazing he was even a doctor. I watched a couple of his shows and basically he gets on TV and talks about his common sense. And these guys are running for political offices. Are you serious?
Beyond belief
The Democrats are demanding that the DOJ investigate people who are opposed to gender surgery. What kind of sick country is this getting to be? This is almost beyond belief.
Out-of-town advice
If the city of St. Joseph is now taking advice on consultants from the Kansas City Star, then we’re all in trouble here.
Thumb in the eye
Mohammed bin Salman’s message to America was crystal clear at the recent OPEC meeting: Drop dead. It looks like President Biden’s fist-bumping and coddling of the bloody tyrant really paid off.
Faux outrage
So is there an original thought in It’s your call, or is it primarily faux outrage from whatever Tucker Carlson tells you to be outraged about? Can’t we just save ourselves the time and endure his show the night before?
