Hurricane in Florida proves that Republicans only believe in federal aid when it directly benefits them.
Selling us out
This idiot that sits in the White House is selling us out. He’s going to OPEC, Venezuela and countries who hate us, that are socialist or communists, and begging them for oil when we have oil right here in this country that he won’t allow us to use. He would rather make those countries who hate us rich than let our people revel in the profits that they could make off the oil and the coal industry right here.
Editor’s note: A case can be made for Venezuela, but many of the OPEC countries, like Saudi Arabia, are authoritarian but are neither communist nor socialist in their political and economic systems.
State ID card
Where do you go to get a State ID and how much does it cost?
Editor’s note: You can go to any Missouri license office or call 573-526-VOTE (8683). It should be free.
Inside hire?
Here we go again. I see the council thinks we have to seek a new police chief outside of our city. My question is why not save the money and let David Hart show what he can do? He’s been in law enforcement for several years. And I honestly believe that he’d be a great chief. If he’s good enough to step in the shoes of Chief Connally as an interim, he’s good enough to handle the job permanently.
Kmart building
If the library wishes to close its current facility down and move to a new one which is all on one level, I would suggest the old Kmart building. It’s been sitting empty. It’s on one level and it has a huge amount of room there to make your stacks.
Support for schools
The $40 million tax cut to farmers could have been better spent supporting our schools, our highways and our law enforcement. Do the farmers need that much welfare?
Wednesday coverage
In the eEdition of the News-Press, on page A3, there’s a quarter-page ad saying to vote, and when you vote you can trust the News-Press coverage. You usually vote on a Tuesday and on Wednesday there’s no newspaper, so how can you trust the newspaper?
Editor’s note: The coverage will be available online, on the eEdition and on News-Press NOW TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.