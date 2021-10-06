Buy American
The Weekender‘s front page story about the supply shortage was very interesting. At the end, a fellow suggested to buy your Christmas gifts early because they may be stuck on a ship off L.A. I have an idea: Buy American and they won’t be stuck on a ship from China.
No longer flexible
Republicans should remember that the debt limit was created in 1917 to give the United States more, not less flexibility in fiscal matters. It is only recently that they have allowed it to be turned into a tool for brinksmanship.
Eve of destruction
Biden says the Republicans are trying to destroy our country by not letting him raise the debt limit. He’s the one destroying our country. The Democrats are the only ones I see trying to run us into oblivion, with the $3.5 trillion they want to blow on stuff that is unnecessary. If anyone is destroying this country, it’s not the Republicans, it’s Biden and the Democrats.
Going up
I see the assessor is going to assess our property. Down here where we got flooded it will probably go sky high, they always do. All the city of St. Joseph can think about is taxes, taxes, taxes. People can’t afford taxes. We don’t make the money they make up there.
Show of arrogance
So when Peter Doocy was asking Jen Psaki about how they are going to pay for this massive spending bill, her reply was, “Let’s not dumb this down for the American public.” OK, so we’re all too stupid to understand that $3 to $5 trillion is somehow not going to cost us a penny? I have so much contempt for these people and their arrogance.
Way too high
Well, it didn’t take long for everybody to jack their gas prices up. It was supposed to been a 2.5 cent raise, and (one store) alone went up 11 cents. To me that sounds like a bit of price gouging. They’ve got 17 cents going on in taxes on our gas anyway, why don’t they take that money to fix our streets?
Editor’s note: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 16% of the price you pay at the pump comes from taxes. Of the rest: 13% is from marketing/distribution, 19% is refining and 52% is the cost of crude oil, which hit a seven-year high this week.
Eight-man standings
I appreciate the sports section running the football rankings for the 11-man teams. Is there some reason we don’t do this for the 8-man teams?
