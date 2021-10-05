Ratings war
I have a question for liberals. If being conservative is such a repugnant thing, then can you tell me why FOX has better ratings than all the other networks combined?
Vaccines for all
I can see by the amount of illegal immigrants coming into this country that we’re never going to get rid of the COVID virus, as long as they keep pouring in and the government keeps yelling at us to get shots, get boosters, one thing after another. Wear your mask, wash your hands, but let the illegals come in and bring all kinds of diseases — diseases we had conquered, like TB and polio. They’re all coming back. People really ought to stand up about this. The immigrants need to be vaccinated too, not just us.
Editor’s note: The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says immigrant communities are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, while the National Institutes of Health says tuberculosis has been reported among migrants coming into the United States. The World Health Organization lists the only polio-endemic countries as Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Not so fast
When the illegal immigrants are tested or mandated to get vaccines for the virus, I will support a mandate. Until that time, no.
All hands on deck
So we reached 700,000 deaths last week. You want me to believe we have people dropping like flies, healthy young people dying and we’re short-staffed on nurses as a country, but we’re going to fire some of the ones we’ve got? In a health pandemic? Something doesn’t add up.
Honesty exists
It was refreshing to find there are still honest people. At a recent flea market, I sold two items and gave the man change for $20. Hours later, he returned to my booth. He discovered he had not given me the $20 and drove all the way back to pay me. I didn’t get his name but I wanted to thank him for his honesty.
You know who
I could sure do with some mean tweets and cheap gas right now.
It’s a process
I see these people calling General Milley a hero or whatever. They were apparently worried Trump would just “push the button,” as they say. But these people don’t realize the president doesn’t just walk around with a button in his pocket that fires off nukes. It’s a process.
