Yeah, I’m sitting here watching the morning news. Kim Kardashian got in trouble with crypto currency. I bet I have seen this 100 times on here already. Nobody cares, OK? Just like Oprah Winfrey. I don’t know why everybody runs to that woman with their problems. A lot of times, a lot of worthless news gets put on television. I mean, a lot of worthless news. OK, Kim’s in trouble. She got sued for $1.3 million. Nobody cares.
Apples to apples
This is for the people that think we’re just a clump of cells until we’re born. If you plant an apple tree, does it only become an apple tree when it starts producing apples?
A bridge too far
I was just curious. I walk by the bridge that they’re replacing on Gene Field and the boulevard almost every day. It’s been two weeks and I have not seen one person come out and work on that. I don’t know if they are waiting on materials or what the problem is, but they’ve had the road closed now for a month and a half, and I just wondered if it will open in the near future.
Frustration mounts
Everybody is worried about their frustration, and desperation mounts in Florida. What about the whole United States under Biden? They ought to worry about that.
Debt for debt
On some of this stuff paying off your debt, your bills, your rent, everything, you gotta watch some of that stuff because what it is, it’s a loan. It’s a $2,000 to $5,000, up to $25,000 loan to get you out of debt. In other words, they’ll give you a loan and you have to pay it back. But hey, you know, let’s go $15,000 in debt to get ourselves out of debt.
Woke effect
Military is down 40% and recruiting is down because of all the wokeness they have.
Path to war
I remember the days of the Cuban missile crisis and how scary it was, but we had a great president named John Kennedy. Now we have an idiot and a whole White House full of misfits that don’t know anything. They’re gonna get us involved in a war. We’re in deep, deep trouble.
