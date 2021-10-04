Pension downfall
FOX News said if this $3.5 trillion bill goes through, the thing that’ll be hit the hardest is our pension funds. I didn’t spend my life working in a factory for some creeps in Washington to mess with my pension plan. Next it’ll be Social Security.
Buying fish
If you give a man a fish, he eats for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he eats for a lifetime. Democrats don’t even want to give the man a fish; they want to give him money to go buy the fish.
Compromise cost
Why not compromise on $2.3 trillion as the cost of Biden’s infrastructure social programs and climate change bill? That’s what the Afghan War cost, and what good did we get out of that?
Drones from China
What in the world is wrong with our government? Why would we buy drones from China? Do they not realize that by giving them control over making these drones, they will have information about all of our American cities? I do not understand what is wrong with the people in our government who are making these decisions.
Fault of voters
Everyone keeps blaming Joe Biden for the things going on. But he told you what he was going to do, and he’s doing it. This mess isn’t Biden’s fault — it’s the people who voted for him who made the mistake.
More deadly
The COVID vaccine is becoming mandatory while the flu shot remains optional because COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than the flu.
On the phone
In testimony before the House, General Milley said that he was certain Trump wasn’t going to attack China. Then why did he call the general in the first place? And if China was about to attack Taiwan, do you think they’d be calling Milley? I doubt it.
Interpret it
I had a dream the other night that my car wouldn’t start at Norty’s, and Doug Van Zyl gave it a jump start. What’s that supposed to mean?
Not buying it
Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett and Samuel Alito insist that the court is untouched by partisan politics. We might believe them if one wasn’t speaking from the Mitch McConnell Center and the other from Notre Dame.
