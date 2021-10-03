Look it up
The person who said Trump was the cause of our multi-trillion dollar debt says “research it for yourself.” Well, that person better do a little research of their own. With 16 years of the Bushes and eight years of Obama, you better look that debt up. I’d say it’s around $20 trillion, more or less.
Law and liberty
“Where there is no law, there is no liberty.” That was a quote from Founding Father Benjamin Rush. Just look at the border and what this Marxist government that’s in office right now wants for this country. Wake up, people, or there won’t be a country or Constitution.
Great loss
I was saddened to see that Brett Esely would be leaving Western. He was the heart and soul of that athletic program for decades. He probably should have been the athletic director at this point. This will be a great loss for Western.
Been there, done that
Kamala Harris says, “It’s time to leave the unvaccinated behind.” Oh, you mean kind of like what you’ve done with the Americans in Afghanistan?
Here they come
So now we have migrants passing through Panama City and headed for the U.S. It’s too bad we don’t have a functioning government. Watch the chaos.
Tax time
I see the tax-and-spend Republicans in Jeff City raised taxes again even though the voters voted it down. Tell me again how my vote always counts. Thanks, Jeff City.
As in Norway
Hey, all you liberals who like to talk about Norway, did you know Norway just dropped the threat level from COVID-19 down to match the flu or less as far as deadliness?
Editor’s note: This claim is based on a Facebook post that went viral but has been taken out of context. It is true Norway has lifted its coronavirus restrictions amid widespread vaccination and a decrease in new daily cases. However, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has not reclassified the coronavirus as “no more dangerous than ordinary flu,” as other fact-checkers and media outlets have pointed out.
Death comes for all
I respect our editor at the News-Press, but the COVID vaccine does not actually prevent you from getting COVID, it doesn’t prevent you from spreading it, and it doesn’t stop you from dying.
