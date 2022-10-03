I guess I must have missed it. I didn’t see anything in the Weekender about the current boil order that was issued Friday night for St. Joseph. I guess it wasn’t newsworthy enough to put in the paper. Unless I just missed it.
A piece of history
I want to call and say thank you for including Looking Back in history. I love that section of the paper on Saturdays. It’s always fun to look back and see how history can repeat itself, and what the world has gone through over all these years. So thank you.
Wonder why
I was just wondering whether we’re going to get the real scoop on why we had to boil water for 48 hours. Or are we just going to go by social media which says they found a dead body out there in the river and that their purification part of their plant wasn’t working? So we need to squash that rumor.
Editor’s note: St. Joseph’s water source does not come from the surface in the river but from artesian wells, so that rumor is not plausible.
Is water free?
This past weekend when there was a break in a water main and the city declared a boil order for all drinking water, there’s a fast food restaurant on the Belt Highway that I believe took advantage of the situation. Because any day of the week you can get water for nothing, and yet that day, they chose to sell bottled water instead of just giving the water away. I think that’s really sad.
Buy low
Do you think some of the gas stations are gouging us? I was up at the north end of the Belt around the Walmart area, and the gas prices there that morning before noon was $3.19. Went back up there in the afternoon, same day, the gas prices at that same stations had jumped 30 cents. They were $3.49 a gallon. What do you think?
Editor’s note: We think you should have bought at $3.19.
