One question to the people who would vote for Fetterman or Joe Biden: Would you feel comfortable letting them babysit your child or grandchildren? Think about it.
Take a stand
Is it too much to ask the Republicans in Washington make a statement opposing, in no uncertain terms, an attack on the House speaker’s wife?
A nip and a revamp
I’m sitting here watching CNN, watching Joe Biden lie to the American people about Social Security and Medicare and how the Republicans want to cut it. Uh, no. They’re not gonna cut it. They may revamp it and stuff, but it’s not going to be cut.
Money for nothing
Nobody likes paying taxes, but at least in Scotland they get to use the hospitals, university, infrastructure, prescription drugs and more that are tax-funded at no extra cost. Here in America, we also pay a tax, but not with these benefits. Nice military though.
Running low
FOX News is reporting that our country will run out of diesel fuel within the next 30 days. That means no trucks, no trains, no heat, no nothing. So you better vote for the Republicans so they can get this insanity in Washington stopped.
Elon and Vlad
Elon Musk said he didn’t buy Twitter to make money. That’s like Putin said he won’t be using nuclear weapons.
Two weeks
The courts have ruled that the student loan bailout shouldn’t be going out until this thing can be resolved in the courts. Yet this morning on the news, Biden says that those checks will go out within two weeks. Oh, that’s right, the elections are in two weeks. Hmm, I wonder if Biden thinks he’s buying some votes with taxpayer money.
Masks again
This is to all you people I see out shopping wearing a mask. I assume you are sick and should not be out mingling in public places. Just stay home when you are sick.
