It’s about pay
In regard to the article about the shortage of substitute teachers, I can tell you why. First of all, I don’t usually agree with Ken Reeder very often, but he hit the nail on the head. Paying them $95 a day is a joke. Other jobs in the area are starting at $15-20 an hour. Pay substitutes a fair, living wage.
Snap judgement
The school board took a surprise vote on masks and made a snap judgement on the spur of the moment. The health department would take things more seriously and make better decisions.
Looking it up
The definition of socialism: Government control of health care — your Obamacare. More people living in poverty. National debt out of control. Gun control. More people want government assistance. Redoing history — like destroying all our statues, changing education, class warfare and making people hate each other, such as Black and white against one another. Sound like any place you know? You Biden people have a nice day.
Numbers game
In this day of government talking about trillions of dollars and billions of dollars, I know a lot of people have a hard time conceptualizing large numbers like that so I’m going to put it into a measurement everyone can understand, and that is seconds. One million seconds is about eight days; one billion seconds is about 34 years; one trillion seconds is 34,000 years. I think that puts things into perspective.
Court packing
The trouble with these shadow people running our country, they weren’t content to go judge shopping — which they did for years — now they want to pack the court. What could ever go wrong there?
Better call Ken
It’s unfortunate that the school district that claims to be transparent won’t respond to media inquiries about the Webster and Central incidents. Let Ken Reeder handle future media inquiries, you will get a response there; he seems to be the only one willing to talk.
