Eliminating corporate income taxes in Missouri will not result in the money going to employees. It will result in going to the pockets of the rich.
Editor’s note: An elimination of the corporate income tax was not included in the final tax cut bill that passed the General Assembly. It was considered, however.
A new party
It was good to see that Washington is finally recognizing Harry S. Truman, but believe me, if he returned today, he would not recognize the Democratic Party.
A cut for seniors
On the idea of giving corporations a cut in income tax, what about giving senior citizens a tax break on real estate taxes?
Up until Trump
To the caller who said it was the Republicans who were on the right side of history, you didn’t complete your last sentence. It should have said it was the Republicans who were on the right side of history until Donald Trump came along and nearly changed this country into a dictatorship. Then your statement would have been 100% correct.
Walking dead
Yes, when I hear Biden’s weak stumbling voice and the way looks to me, the man is more dead than alive.
Labels, labels
To the “Wrong side of history:” Let’s just paint all you liberals with the same brush then, as you do Republicans. “Woke” baby killers, climate change misinformants, open border advocates and country destroyers.
Channel surfing
Yeah, every time I want to get the “truth” on all the news, I watch MSNBC and CNN. Remember fake news, people?
Need them now
I wonder how many of those immigrants that Ron DeSantis hates will be hired to help in the rebuilding of Fort Myers and other parts of Florida that were devastated by the hurricane?
