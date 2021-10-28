Alarm bells
Americans are finally getting the gist of what the Biden administration is doing to us and we don’t like the way it’s going. We have the legal right to speak out against these actions. Please wake up, people. Time is running out.
An accident
It is ignorant to say that Alec Baldwin’s aim is much better than his acting. He definitely wasn’t aiming at the woman who was killed. It was an accident.
Lyin’ shame
I see the attorney general is as big a liar as that press secretary and Biden himself. Can’t they tell the American people the truth? That’s all the Democrats know how to do. They are the party of liars.
Focus on crime
If few people are moving into St. Joseph, simple logic would suggest most of the crime is being committed by your own residents. Criminal mindset usually starts in adolescence. Maybe the school district should focus more on curriculum driven by discipline and integrity.
Respect for law
In the words of Alexander Hamilton, “If it be asked, what is the most sacred duty and the greatest source of our security in a republic? The answer would be an invaluable respect for the Constitution and the law.”
Your papers
When they first started giving COVID shots, the government said people wouldn’t have to show proof of their vaccination. The government and Biden lied. Look where we are now. Airlines, government agencies, businesses, etc. are all wanting to see our COVID documents.
Editor’s note: In some cases, such as with an airline, the demand for proof of vaccination is driven by the private sector and not the government.
Just bananas
Wake up, America. The Democrats want you to think that they’re against Trump. It’s not that they dislike Trump; they dislike what he was trying to do for this country: To clean out the swamp and get some sort of formality and righteousness back in our government. They’re attempting to turn us into a third-world banana republic through Marxism. That’s what they’re up to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.