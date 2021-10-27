Fence them in
Here’s a good example of your hard-earned taxpayer money at work: The Bidens are putting up a $455,000 fence at their Delaware beach home. They must not be feeling very safe.
Rules for you
Why is Biden exempt from wearing a mask at all times? He only wears one when he wants to. He thinks he doesn’t have to abide by the rules.
Migrant policy
All of these migrants coming here are coming for us American citizens to take care of them for free. And thanks to Joe, who invited them, it seems to be working.
Trust is key
Simple logic ought to tell people that if there is no accountability, there will be no trust.
Children and COVID
Why is the government approving emergency use authorization for a children’s vaccine when almost zero healthy children have died from COVID? What is the emergency?
Wrong place
So we’re building a wall around Biden’s beach house on the taxpayers’ dime, but he won’t build a wall on our border to keep out illegal aliens? What’s wrong with this picture?
Price shock
Joe Biden says there’s nothing he can do that would lower the price of gasoline. Yes, there is: Resign.
Small print
Where are the people that we supposedly voted in who are supposed to be working to help the American people? I just heard that this bill that they keep saying will help American families has hidden in it unlimited green cards for unlimited time for anyone who wants to come into our country to work, especially in technology. People better wake up and see what they’re doing to this country, and start voting out all these people.
Editor’s note: The proposal, known as “visa capture,” would allow unused visas during one calendar year to remain available to potential immigrants in the next calendar year.
Trying to keep up
We the unwilling, led by the unknowing, are doing the impossible for the ungrateful. We have done so much for so long with so little, we are now qualified to do anything with nothing. Gotta love it.
