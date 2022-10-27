I was listening to the news regarding the upcoming vote for the increase in sales tax to cover the increase in wages for the police department and now they’re saying it’s going to be used for salaries and equipment. Isn’t that what we did last time? And we fell short?
Editor’s note: The 2013 tax was dedicated to the police, fire and health departments. The tax on the Nov. 8 ballot would go only to the police department.
Suggestion box
Yes, I have a suggestion for Mosaic. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on a walking path and a fountain on the north side of building, why don’t you use that money to expand your emergency room?
Birth control
If people would protest for the usage of birth control as much as they do protesting for abortion, we could quit having all of these abortions.
Two choices
Well, I would say with the 2024 election we have right at the moment a couple of choices. One: We can keep the senile old man that we have and his failed policies. Or 2: We can elect one who was in there once before who wants to be a dictator who’s tried already to overthrow the government once. And that’s kind of where we’re at. So America, the choice is ours. I just hope we make the right one.
Tough road ahead
The United States is ranked 10th in countries having the highest inflation rates. England’s last prime minister, a Conservative only lasted 45 days in office following a failed tax cutting budget that rocked financial markets. This shows the global challenges our nations face.
Basement campaign
The Democratic Party in Pennsylvania should have hidden Senate candidate Fetterman in the basement like they did Biden in his campaign. Ask yourself one question: In watching him, would you hire him as your lawyer, your doctor or dentist? I feel sorry for him.
