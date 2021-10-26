All in
I’m all for the “No ifs, ands or butts” campaign. It’s about time to clean up this city.
Hiring subs
The school system continues to lower the bar for substitute teachers. Are we hiring teachers, or are we simply hiring babysitters?
Disaster
What a disastrous town hall meeting Biden had. He doesn’t know where he’s at or what he’s doing, and Kamala Harris is in outer space. Can our country survive with people like that? I don’t think so.
In a fog
So now the puppet masters in Washington, D.C., are saying “No, we won’t monitor your bank account unless it’s $10,000.” If you buy that, well then I have some oceanfront property right here in Missouri! I wish you Democrats would turn on the ol’ fog machine. At least there would be an excuse for you believing this stuff.
Good marks
A caller said people who hated Trump are now thinking he is not so bad. Well, you would lose big time. I polled 34 people from my circle of friends, and 29 think Biden is doing B+ work.
Way, way back
You know if you people really want to get to the very bottom of what’s going on in the world today — bear with me now, this goes a long way back. These people are very patient — you have to go clear back to the Trilateral Commission and start at the beginning to realize what’s happening today.
Editor’s note: It was founded in 1973.
Not much defense
The Chiefs defense is an embarrassment in the NFL. If they don’t change, they don’t deserve their followers.
