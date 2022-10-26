In the past fiscal year, there have been 2,400,000 illegal immigrants arrested on our southern border. What more can President Biden do than arrest the whole country of Mexico and Central America? I ask you, what more can President Biden do?
Raising the dead
Well, there’s still hope for the Democrats. Halloween’s coming up. They can go to the cemeteries and conjure up 50 million dead votes.
Cost of living
I just heard that left-wing Nancy Pelosi speaking and she said that this election is not about the economy. It’s about the cost of living. Well, would someone ask what the difference is, and my guess is she can’t tell you.
Wiper woes
I can’t believe how many people are unaware that if your wipers are going, your lights should be on. It’s the Missouri law. Period. I even saw a cop car that didn’t have his or her lights on.
Cattle call
I miss Trump. The only president that kept his promises. I miss under $2 gas, secure borders, decent prices at the stores, feeling safe because leaders respected and feared him. You say he lies. Biden lies every time he’s on TV. His son is a disgrace. I’ve never cared about Trump’s past or what he says, but I sure like what he was doing for our country. Making the U.S. oil independent, plenty of jobs, strong military. Biden has ruined all of that. If the Democrats stay in, be ready to live under Communist rule, answering to the government for our needs, being controlled like cattle.
See you later
It looks like we’re going to be stuck with Sam Graves for another two years. Maybe in two years we’ll see him again.
Land of confusion
It used to be that politics stopped at the water’s edge, but now the Republicans are against anything that the Democrats do. This will cause great insecurity and confusion over time.
